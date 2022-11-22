Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
MAP: Where you can get live Christmas trees in the Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can't see the map below?Click here. It's the age old Christmas question: do you get a real tree or a fake one?. For those looking for a live one, there are plenty of options in the Louisville region. Here is a list of some Christmas tree...
WLKY.com
Must-see holiday light attractions in Louisville, southern Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and southern Indiana know how to get in the Christmas spirit. Whether that's stringing lights over a huge Christmas tree downtown or doing the same in an underground cave, there's no lack of spreading cheer. But if you're looking for things to get you in...
WLKY.com
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Thursday. LMPD said that around 6 p.m. they received reports of a shooting at 31st Street and River Park Drive. They found a man at the scene who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.
WLKY.com
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
WLKY.com
Mayor Fischer announces activities to keep students engaged over winter break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It may only be Thanksgiving, but that means winter break is just around the corner. Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by several organizations on Wednesday to discuss the various camps and activities being offered to students of all ages over winter break. The Louisville Zoo, The...
WLKY.com
Parents call for state to investigate Adair youth detention center, reopen Louisville center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juanisha Saunders says she has not been able to visit or talk to her teenage son since he was transferred to the Adair County Youth Development Center on Nov. 9, two days before a riot at the facility. Each time she calls the facility, she is...
WLKY.com
Man charged with stealing more than $7,500 from several Home Depot stores
A Louisville man is behind bars for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Home Depot stores throughout the Metro area. According to court documents, 50-year-old Cory Wilson stole $7,527 worth of merchandise from three Home Depot locations between April and August of this year. The Louisville Metro...
WLKY.com
What could the search for the next LMPD chief look like?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If past hiring processes are any indicator, the search for a new LMPD chief could take a while as Louisville holds public input meetings, assembles or hires a search team and interviews finalists. Community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright says she'll be watching the process closely. "We need...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 dead after crash on Dixie Highway, lanes closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — North and southbound lanes are closed on parts of Dixie Highway while police investigate a crash that killed one and sent two to the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway.
WLKY.com
Drivers hit the road for slightly busier Thanksgiving travel weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Roughly 49 million people across the country are expected to hit the roads for the busy holiday weekend, according to AAA. The number of people choosing to drive this year is up slightly over 2021 but still down 2.5% from 2019. On Wednesday, area interstates were...
WLKY.com
Juice Bowl returns to Shawnee Park with hundreds taking part to watch the games and fellowship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Juice Bowl is a long standing tradition in west Louisville, from watching football games to enjoying delicious food. "It's not cold and it's not raining," said Nicole Hayden, a west Louisville resident. And that's just another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day, according to...
WLKY.com
Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
WLKY.com
Louisville Water Company to increase prices starting next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for your water bill to be higher next year if you live in Louisville. The Board of Water Works approved a new budget for 2023 Tuesday and it includes an increase for Louisville Water customers. Starting Jan. 1, customers will be paying $1.10 more,...
WLKY.com
Oldham County high schools install sensors to detect the use of vapes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As vaping among teens skyrockets, one school district in the Louisville area has a new tool to detect it. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at all four high schools in Oldham County. The Halo Smart Sensor not only detects vaporizing products, but also fights and loud noises by alerting staff immediately through text and email.
WLKY.com
Louisville family donates meals to UofL Health cancer patients and families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family celebrated the life of their mother by giving back to cancer patients on Thanksgiving Day. It's been more than 10 years since Mary Jane Gift died from cancer. But her loving spirit lives on thanks to her sons, Tommy and Alex. Every year, the...
WLKY.com
18-year-old identified in fatal Tyler Park neighborhood crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old man has been identified after a fatal crash in the Tyler Park neighborhood Tuesday night. LMPD said that around 11:30 p.m. their Fifth Division officers responded to a collision at Eastern Parkway and Barrett Avenue in the Tyler Park neighborhood. Police said that a...
WLKY.com
Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
WLKY.com
Volunteers serve thousands of meals to Louisville homeless population on Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wayside Christian Mission hosted its annual Thanksgiving extravaganza, offering hot meals to Louisville's homeless population. Thousands of meals were served through breakfast, lunch and dinner at Hotel Louisville. "If you think about it, being in a homeless shelter for a holiday is a pretty low point...
WLKY.com
Need for food pantries in Louisville greater than ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Thanksgiving upon us, George Williams and his wife spent the morning shopping for food. The list included, Williams said, "Beans, dinner rolls, potatoes." Not enough for a feast, but enough to make a meal. Older, and on a fixed income, the pair are getting by...
Comments / 1