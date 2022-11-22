ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Thursday. LMPD said that around 6 p.m. they received reports of a shooting at 31st Street and River Park Drive. They found a man at the scene who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man charged with stealing more than $7,500 from several Home Depot stores

A Louisville man is behind bars for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Home Depot stores throughout the Metro area. According to court documents, 50-year-old Cory Wilson stole $7,527 worth of merchandise from three Home Depot locations between April and August of this year. The Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
What could the search for the next LMPD chief look like?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If past hiring processes are any indicator, the search for a new LMPD chief could take a while as Louisville holds public input meetings, assembles or hires a search team and interviews finalists. Community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright says she'll be watching the process closely. "We need...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: 1 dead after crash on Dixie Highway, lanes closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — North and southbound lanes are closed on parts of Dixie Highway while police investigate a crash that killed one and sent two to the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Water Company to increase prices starting next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for your water bill to be higher next year if you live in Louisville. The Board of Water Works approved a new budget for 2023 Tuesday and it includes an increase for Louisville Water customers. Starting Jan. 1, customers will be paying $1.10 more,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Oldham County high schools install sensors to detect the use of vapes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As vaping among teens skyrockets, one school district in the Louisville area has a new tool to detect it. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at all four high schools in Oldham County. The Halo Smart Sensor not only detects vaporizing products, but also fights and loud noises by alerting staff immediately through text and email.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
18-year-old identified in fatal Tyler Park neighborhood crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old man has been identified after a fatal crash in the Tyler Park neighborhood Tuesday night. LMPD said that around 11:30 p.m. their Fifth Division officers responded to a collision at Eastern Parkway and Barrett Avenue in the Tyler Park neighborhood. Police said that a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Need for food pantries in Louisville greater than ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Thanksgiving upon us, George Williams and his wife spent the morning shopping for food. The list included, Williams said, "Beans, dinner rolls, potatoes." Not enough for a feast, but enough to make a meal. Older, and on a fixed income, the pair are getting by...
LOUISVILLE, KY

