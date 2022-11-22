ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Sen. Tim Knopp dismayed by Oregon Democrats’ ‘deeply partisan’ choice for Senate president

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
SALEM, Ore. – On Friday, Senate Democrats met at Salishan Resort to choose their nominee for Senate president, in the wake of Peter Courtney's retirement. The choice of Senator Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, "suggests a concerning new direction," according to Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, who issued this statement:

“Oregonians are facing a number of crises that require action from the Oregon Legislature. With close results in several key Senate elections, and the end of the supermajority, voters indicated they want their elected officials to work together in a bipartisan fashion now more than ever.

"I am disappointed that Democrats first step in preparation for the 2023 Session is to designate a new nominee for Senate President without seeking any input from Republicans. Senator Wagner has shown he is untrustworthy, deeply partisan, and doesn’t have the necessary skills to run the Senate in a bipartisan fashion. There are no votes in the Senate Republican caucus for Senator Wagner.

"If Democrats are intent on uniting Oregon to fix our problems, Republicans are all in. If Democrats want to run a progressive agenda to pay back their supporters, they can expect total opposition," Knopp concluded

While certification will not occur until December, Democrats appear on track to lose their supermajority and hold their Senate majority by a small margin, the Republican lawmaker said. The combined total margins in Senate District 3 and Senate District 20 are approximately 2,850 votes.

Comments / 27

ptrust
3d ago

I really hate the fact that it's always either democrats against Republicans or vice-versa. I would like to see the house and senate divided into 3rds. Republicans get x amount of seats, democrats get x amount of seats and bring in Independent for the remaining x amount of seats. Then maybe we might end up with people that will actually work together for what Oregonians deam to be best for our state.

Reply(1)
9
Chris Andersen
2d ago

people ought to start paying attention Republicans are sick of your outrageous antics every time we turn around there's something new that you want to call racist or somebody else you want to call a gun toting violent Criminal when it's actually people that you've let slip to to cracks mentally that are doing all the killing or I know a lot of you can't fathom this I wonder how many ever paid by the DNC to actually commit these audacious crimes against people you know like gun violence

Reply(1)
5
Cara Tapken
2d ago

well if knopp...or any other Senator that o emailed in July 2020 had any balls then they may ha e actually looked into the screenshot proof that I submitted showing anyone could access the majority of anyone's myvote, and vote for them, if they had not already voted....so sorry, quit the damn whining and actually do something...oh wait the fed suit you guys all refused to give, someone else is and with my info. ps every single dem and repub in Oregon turned a blind eye to this voting/my vote issue. Senator Riley told me it was impossible, until I showed him and then crickets.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years

The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lebanon-Express

After Oregon's 5th flips, the blame game begins

It’s the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as postmortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame game was getting louder among Democrats, their allies and analysts. As...
OREGON STATE
