Wet and windy weather for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small earthquake in Southcentral Tuesday afternoon near the base of Hatcher Pass. It registered magnitude 4.1, with a depth of 23 miles at 4:36 pm. It was centered about 13 miles northwest of Wasilla, and was felt in the area. Light rain reported in Anchorage,...
Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches
The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry. Hawaii shoppers take note of higher food prices ahead of Thanksgiving (but that's not stopping them) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Nearly everything has increased in price, meaning...
Thankful for all that is good in Alaska, notwithstanding dark months, storms, floods, politics, and potholes
Happy Thanksgiving, Must Read Alaska readers from Ketchikan to Kaktovik! I’m so grateful for you and that you care so deeply about Alaska, her economy, cultures, and future. Thank you for returning to this conservative news and commentary site day after day and, for those who comment on stories, thank you for keeping it civil and interesting. Thanks to those who help keep the lights on here!
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Residents urged to prepare for strong winds, dangerously high surf on Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves over the island chain. There will be a “significant” north swell to contend with that’s slated to produce dangerously high surf. The National Weather...
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
SKWENTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - For rural Alaskans living off the road system, it can be difficult — and often expensive — to get a Thanksgiving turkey. Esther Sanderlin became aware of this dilemma and decided to do something about it. Sanderlin decided to raise money, hop on her plane, and airdrop Thanksgiving turkeys to her neighbors in the outlying village of Skwentna, located on the Yentna River.
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers
As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
Dishing Up Alaska
Taking a moment to thank the men and women who served our country in the military on this Veterans Day. Alaska has few roads but we wanted to explore some famous and not so famous smaller road systems across the state. Dishing Up Alaska: An Alaskan Pantry. Updated: Jun. 26,...
UPDATE: Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet now forecast through Saturday night for parts of Big Island
Update 7:30 a.m. Friday: A large medium period swell from the north-northeast direction (010-030 degrees) will move into Hawaiian waters today. North-facing shores on the Big Island will continue to see warning-level surf lasting through Saturday. The forecast calls for dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along...
Study Says Culling Wolves and Bears Won’t Make for Better Moose Hunting
For decades, Alaska wildlife officials have implemented predator control programs that allow hunters to harvest more wolves and bears throughout the state. The belief is that culling these animals will allow for better moose hunting opportunities, but one group of researchers has concluded otherwise. Earlier this month, a team of...
Bristol Bay up next for AK Fish Board = 52 proposals
Nushagak king salmon designated as “stock of concern”. The Alaska Board of Fisheries next week will address 52 management proposals for Bristol Bay subsistence, commercial, sport and personal use fisheries. The meetings are set for November 29 – December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. Find...
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast
This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 21, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Candidates in close races wait for Wednesday’s ranked choice results. Also,...
Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado
According to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to hit Colorado from late Wednesday into early Thursday this week. With that being said, it's also worth noting that this snowfall isn't expected to be anything that's too noteworthy, with the NWS stating that this "slight chance" of snow in the high country is not expected to result in significant accumulation.
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
Watch our special election coverage on Alaska News Nightly
Alaska’s ranked choice tabulation happened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Alaska’s statewide incumbents all won reelection. Gov. Mike Dunleavy won outright, and Congresswoman Mary Peltola and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski won after second- and third-pick votes were counted. Missed the ranked choice vote count? Watch it...
The Story of Three Bears: Tok was too small, cities are too big, and the retail chain’s future is just right
The Three Bears Alaska grocery and retail chain began as an unassuming roadside store and has blossomed over the decades. “We’re definitely an Alaska company,” says Three Bears’ CEO Dave Weisz. “We started in Alaska. Our employees are all Alaskan. We will be moving up in the next few years in the range of about 1,200 employees to staff all the new locations we have going on.”
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy said he was “relieved that it’s over and behind us and now we can focus on the next four years.” He attributed the victory to effective communication he says he had with Alaska residents, a practice that started with the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to Become a Medical Assistant in Alaska
Medical Assistants play a vital role in patient care in Alaska. They help doctors, nurses, and other medical staff, and most importantly, they help patients! If you want a rewarding career in healthcare, here are the steps you can take to become a Medical Assistant in Alaska:. 1. Enroll in...
