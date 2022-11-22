ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Children’s Hospital in Omaha temporarily merging urgent care services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital posted on social media Wednesday evening that it was consolidating its urgent and after-hours care services into one west Omaha location for a while. The hospital said the change was necessary for a time because of the “challenging virus season.”. “As urgent...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers

OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds

LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to maintain the pension fund in each […] The post Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha church members make mission trip to South Dakota reservation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Members of St. John’s Catholic Church on the campus of Creighton University recently went on a trek of more than 400 miles. The 11 members went on a mission of mercy to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to help the Lakota Sioux make it through the winter ahead.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska LGBTQ+ community concerned after Colorado shootings

Advocates and allies from Nebraska's LGBTQ+ community say they feel they've come under attack. They're speaking on the heels of the deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 17 others hurt. "It does scare me. It feels close to home," said Jenn Dunn,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Archbishop of Omaha serves Thanksgiving meals at Stephen Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's archbishop helped serve meals in the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Stephen Center Thursday. The center helps women, men and children experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges. Archbishop George Lucas said he's visited the center for about 10 years now — the annual celebration...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Heart Ministry Center in North Omaha hands out free turkeys before Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. — This year's Thanksgiving holiday is a lot tougher for some families to put together. Food pantries across the metro are trying to help out right now. With inflation driving those prices up, the Heart Ministry Center says the need is greater now than even during the height of the pandemic. That is one big reason for their turkey giveaway on Wednesday.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha restaurants, stores feel rush of holiday shoppers and diners

OMAHA, Neb. — Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village was open for the Thanksgiving holiday and saw one of its busiest holidays ever. The restaurant was open until 3 p.m. but had a line down the street before doors opened in the morning. "Today was probably our busiest Thanksgiving since...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Endocrinologist becomes patient, diagnosed with thyroid cancer

OMAHA, Neb. — People are thankful in all sorts of ways, but Dr. Anupam Kotwal is incredibly grateful. His prognosis is good because the cancer was caught early by the doctor himself. Kotwal was testing a new ultrasound machine, just like he had done in the past. "We were...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office preparing for busy Thanksgiving roads

OMAHA, Neb. — AAA said this year’s Turkey Day is expected to be the third busiest in history. “We usually try to have as full a shift as we can. Our traffic unit is obviously out, trying to keep the roads safe as best we can,” said Capt. Chris Culler with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ukrainian family in Lincoln reflect on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has special meaning to some 800 Ukrainians now living in Nebraska. They fled their war-torn country. For Sten and Oksana Kachmin, Thanksgiving has been every day since they arrived in Lincoln April 7. "We're thankful for a safe place," Oksana said. She said they are thankful to all the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, NE

