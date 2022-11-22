Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Sioux Falls man and woman taken into custody after stabbing incident in Florence
Multiple individuals were stabbed after an argument started outside the Sidetrack Lounge in Florence Wednesday night. At approximately 10:18 p.m., Codington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, Trevor Murray, 26, of Sioux Falls, outside the establishment and took him into custody.
knuj.net
South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident
South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash
A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
frcheraldstar.com
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
gowatertown.net
Woman seriously injured in crash northwest of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Charges are pending against one of the drivers involved in a two vehicle crash northwest of Watertown Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:30 at the intersection of 164th Street and 448th Avenue, 13 miles northwest of Watertown.
KELOLAND TV
Holiday light shows across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A search around KELOLAND reveals that several communities celebrate the holiday season with holiday light parades or light displays in a local park. The Holiday Lighted Parade in Watertown has been a tradition for 25 years, said Kay Solberg, one of the organizers of...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
KELOLAND TV
SD ed secretary starts new year in new job at Lake Area
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The head of South Dakota’s Department of Education is leaving to become president for one of the state’s top vocational colleges. Tiffany Sanderson said Wednesday she will start January 1 at Lake Area Tech in Watertown. She succeeds retiring Mike Cartney, who’s been president since 2014.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota communities get transportation grants
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six of South Dakota’s smaller communities will receive grants from the state Transportation Commission for improving local access. DeSmet, Salem, Kimball and Parkston will get the maximum $600,000 apiece. Dell Rapids and Volga will each get $450,000. They scored the highest of 19 applicants...
wnax.com
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
gowatertown.net
BREAKING: Tiffany Sanderson named new Lake Area Technical College President (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A member of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet has been named the new president of Lake Area Technical College. The Watertown School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Tiffany Sanderson today. Sanderson is a Lemmon native, holds degrees from SDSU and USD, and currently serves as...
gowatertown.net
Watertown traffic pursuit leads to drug bust
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Minnesota man was arrested Sunday night following a vehicle pursuit in Watertown. Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says a deputy spotted a silver Jeep Compass speeding on 20th Avenue Southeast near the Watertown Gun Range, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver continued eastbound at a high...
KELOLAND TV
344 SDSU band members march for Macy’s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This band will cover the length of a football field. When the members of the South Dakota State University marching band The Pride of the Dakotas take to the streets in Manhattan tomorrow for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the formation will be about 100 yards, said director Kevin Kessler.
344 SDSU band members march for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
The South Dakota State University Pride of the Dakotas marching band has 344 members who will march at nine members across in a formation which covers the 100 yards in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU’s Pride visits historic monuments, experiences Radio City Christmas Spectacular
NEW YORK (COLLEGIAN) – Tuesday’s events started with breakfast at the world’s largest Applebee’s before heading over to Ellis Island and seeing the Statue of Liberty. Pride members boarded a ferry to the island after spending an hour taking in the beautiful weather in Battery Park.
