Auburn, IL

Amir Danforth scores 18 in his varsity debut; Auburn defeats Tennessee opponent

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Fred VanVleet’s Auburn school record and RPS 205 scoring record of 1,754 points just might be challenged one day by a member of his own family. His nephew Amir Danforth scored 18 points in his varsity debut for the Knights Monday evening, and he’s only a freshman.

That effort came in Auburn’s 96-84 win over Frederick Douglass High School of Memphis, Tennessee in the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic at Auburn. Danforth made his first shot attempt, a three-pointer from the far sideline. He did not look nervous or out-of-place at all.

Auburn lost star center Mike Jones, a division one prospect, who transferred to a Chicago Prep School at the start of the school year, but the Knights showed Monday they’ll still be difficult to deal with. Danforth was one of six Knights who scored in double-figures.

Terry Horton also scored 18 points. Rakim Chaney scored 14. Adrian Aggee and Brennan Horton Lee each scored 13, and Champ Parker scored 12 points.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

