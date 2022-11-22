Read full article on original website
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive. Akar told Sergei Shoigu that “Turkey’s priority is to prevent the...
Putin to meet mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin will on Friday meet the mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said, as the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two grinds into its 10th month. The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Iran sends more troops to Kurdish region as new protest flares
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have built up their presence in restive Kurdish regions, state media reported on Friday amid a crackdown on mass protests, as video showed dozens of people demonstrating in minority Baluch areas of the southwest. The mass demonstrations that erupted after the Sept....
More than 15,000 people missing in war in Ukraine, says official
KYIV (Reuters) – More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in Ukraine, an official at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said on Thursday. The Hague-based organisation, created in the wake of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, opened an office in Kyiv in July to help Ukraine to document and track down missing people.
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday. Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been...
Israel rescinds 200 Gaza work permits, citing bomb worries
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel has cancelled 200 out of some 15,500 permits issued to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to work in its territory after a labourer was accused of planning to carry out a bombing, the Shin Bet security agency said on Thursday. The suspect, arrested on Oct....
UN rights boss says Russian strikes plunge millions into hardship
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief said on Thursday that Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine since October had killed at least 77 civilians and were plunging millions of people into extreme hardship. “Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by...
U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday a price cap on Russian oil being proposed by the United States and its Western allies was in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. “It’s in play,” Biden told reporters during...
Pakistan interior minister asks former PM Khan to postpone march, cites militant threat
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan should postpone the resumption of his protest march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi, stating that there had been threats of attacks from militant groups. Khan has said he would resume his protest march...
France’s Macron on McKinsey investigation: prosecutors will do their work
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Paris financial prosecutors investigation into the financing of his election campaigns and links with consulting firm McKinsey should proceed and that prosecutors will do their work. “There must be transparency,” Macron told journalists in response to questions about...
EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU interior ministers gathered for an emergency meeting on Friday to try and ease resurgent tensions over illegal migration, after the fate of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean triggered harsh words between Paris and Rome. The issue of who should take responsibility for those reaching the wealthy European...
South Korea’s President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain “hostage” during an economic crisis. Thousands of unionised truckers kicked off their second major strike...
Kosovo’s PM expects final deal with Serbia early next year
PRISTINA/BELGRADE (Reuters) – Kosovo and Serbia will reach a final deal to normalise relations before spring 2023, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti told parliament on Thursday, a day after the European Union brokered a deal to end a car licence plate dispute. The nearly two-year-old dispute over replacing...
Mobile operator Veon to sell Russian business for about $2 billion
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Amsterdam-listed mobile operator Veon on Thursday said it will sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom, to senior members of the management team, led by CEO Aleksander Torbakhov, for 130 billion roubles ($2.15 billion). Veon operates its Beeline brand through its subsidiary Vimpelcom in Russia, a market that...
Swiss Greens call for FIFA’s tax privileges to be revoked
ZURICH (Reuters) – A Swiss political party is calling for FIFA’s status as a non-profit organisation to be revoked in Switzerland, where the football governing body is registered. “FIFA is not a ‘non-profit association’ but a profit machine on the back of human rights,” said Aline Trede, from...
Chechens fighting for Ukraine see chance to ‘free’ their homeland
BAKHMUT, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) – Speaking amid the boom of artillery on Ukraine’s frontlines, the masked soldier said his ultimate goal was to liberate a land farther east – the Russian republic of Chechnya. Maga, his nom-de-guerre, is part of a unit of Chechen fighters helping Ukraine battle...
