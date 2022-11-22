ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Woodlawn chase ends in crash, arrest, gun recovery

WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A brief vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, arrest and gun recovery in Woodlawn overnight, police say. Kreston Holland Jr., 22, of Liberty Township is accused of fleeing a Woodlawn police officer who tried to pull him over for driving a vehicle without a license plate.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One charged after overdose death in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, Boone County police announced that one person has been charged after an overdose death in Burlington. Police said that on Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington, KY, for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Suspect arrested in deadly August shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

VIDEO: High-speed chase ends in arrests at Miami Valley Gaming

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam and dashcam video shows a high-speed chase that ended at Miami Valley Gaming. The chase happened late morning on Nov. 14. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over two suspects in a stolen Dodge Challenger. An OSP airplane clocked the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Englewood PD asks: Have you seen this suspected thief?

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Police Department is asking its loyal Facebook followers and the general public for help in tracking down a man who stole a wallet from a purse and then used the credit cards he found in the wallet to buy more than $3,000 in pre-loaded gift cards from the Walmart in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy/Tipp Police team to end pursuit

TROY — A pursuit of two allegedly stolen vehicles that began in northern Ohio, near Mount Cory, came to an end in Miami County Monday night with a crash of one of the vehicles and two Kentucky men being taken into custody. The chase began at mile marker 147...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
TRENTON, OH
WKRC

Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy