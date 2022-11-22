Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Woodlawn chase ends in crash, arrest, gun recovery
WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A brief vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, arrest and gun recovery in Woodlawn overnight, police say. Kreston Holland Jr., 22, of Liberty Township is accused of fleeing a Woodlawn police officer who tried to pull him over for driving a vehicle without a license plate.
Police: Argument leads to shooting between father and son on Thanksgiving
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 12 p.m. (11/25) Huber Heights police say an argument is believed to have led to a father shooting his son on Thanksgiving. Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at approximately 5:08 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.
Fox 19
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
Fox 19
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest. Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. He faces...
Middletown PD: Missing teen has been found
Police recommended that people check their porch cameras to see if she was in their neighborhood.
WLWT 5
Police: One charged after overdose death in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, Boone County police announced that one person has been charged after an overdose death in Burlington. Police said that on Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington, KY, for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
Person shows up at hospital after Dayton shooting
Police said the person told them the shooting happened on Philadelphia Drive at West Riverview Avenue.
Fox 19
Suspect arrested in deadly August shooting in College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
24-Year-Old Woman Arrested Following A Fiery Car Crash In Warren County (Warren County, WA)
The Washington Police Department responded to a fiery car crash in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, around 12:18 a.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a vehicle was found inside the lobby area of the Missouri Health & Wealth Dispensary in Washington. A Chevrolet passenger...
Fox 19
VIDEO: High-speed chase ends in arrests at Miami Valley Gaming
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam and dashcam video shows a high-speed chase that ended at Miami Valley Gaming. The chase happened late morning on Nov. 14. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over two suspects in a stolen Dodge Challenger. An OSP airplane clocked the...
Fox 19
Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
Englewood PD asks: Have you seen this suspected thief?
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Police Department is asking its loyal Facebook followers and the general public for help in tracking down a man who stole a wallet from a purse and then used the credit cards he found in the wallet to buy more than $3,000 in pre-loaded gift cards from the Walmart in Englewood.
Fox 19
Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
Grand jury returns indictment accusing a son of shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend
DAYTON — A man accused of shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend was charged in a formal indictment Wednesday. Bryant McCrowan, 22, was indicted on charges of felonious assault with serious physical harm, felonious assault with a deadly weapon and improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation. On Nov....
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy/Tipp Police team to end pursuit
TROY — A pursuit of two allegedly stolen vehicles that began in northern Ohio, near Mount Cory, came to an end in Miami County Monday night with a crash of one of the vehicles and two Kentucky men being taken into custody. The chase began at mile marker 147...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
