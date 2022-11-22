Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 25
Congratulations to Nate Claflin of Cool, who recently earned a master’s degree in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. It’s that time of year for togetherness, comfort, celebration and peace. Unfortunately, not every family will experience those feelings as some are faced with uncertainty, loneliness and broken hearts for their children. To help, The Center for Violence-free Relationships has the Adopt-A-Family program and the Holiday Shopping Boutique to help local families. To donate and for more information email [email protected] or call (530) 626-1450.
Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
Mountain Democrat
Driver hits woman, mobile home park clubhouse
A Placerville woman was air-lifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center Nov. 18 with serious injuries after she was hit by a car as it crashed into the clubhouse at the Diamond Springs Mobile Home Park. According to Placerville California Highway Patrol investigators, Alice Morrow, 80, was struck by a 2019...
Mountain Democrat
Drivers beware — fall rut is here
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
Mountain Democrat
Shop with a purpose on Museum Store Sunday
SACRAMENTO — Complete with a variety of holiday specials and plenty of in-stock inventory on hand, a number of Sacramento area museums are proud to participate in Museum Store Sunday, Nov. 27. In partnership with the Museum Store Association, more than 1,800 museum stores representing all 50 states, 24...
Mountain Democrat
A challenge issued
We have a serious question to ask the Gang of Five (aka the Board of Supervisors): Why is county staff and county equipment being used to promote the Dorado Oaks Subdivision?. In my opinion, it is not their job. I am sure they are not donating their time or presence or work for nothing.
Mountain Democrat
New forest management handbook for small-parcel landowners the topic at the Amador-El Dorado Forest Forum
JACKSON – Authors Peter Stine, Project Manager, The Climate and Wildfire Institute, and Steve Ostoja, Director of the USDA California Climate Hub will be introducing The Forest Management Handbook for Small-Parcel Landowners at the Nov. 28 meeting of the Amador-El Dorado Forest Forum. This handbook was published in December of 2021 and printed copies will be available at the meeting.
Mountain Democrat
Scouts selling trees
Scout Troop 460 has the freshest Christmas trees around. Stop by the Mother Lode Lions Hall parking lot, 4701 Missouri Flat Road in Diamond Springs, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4, and support local Scouts and their summer camp goals. Parents and guardians who have a...
Mountain Democrat
Grow For It! Recycled garden art
Oftentimes, it is the personal objects thoughtfully placed in our garden that make it a unique and beloved spot. Sometimes these objects are natural, sometimes purchased art or even a rescued family artifact. Consider decorating your garden with recycled accents that are truly yours alone. An artisanal tin angel, pounded...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Nov. 10-16
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 12:39 a.m. Officers cited a 19-year-old woman reportedly driving without a license and with expired registration on Highway 50 in Placerville. 9:27 a.m. Battery was reported on Oak Crest Circle. 8 p.m. Officers arrested two men, ages 38 and 56, on...
Mountain Democrat
Sewer main work $430K
The Placerville City Council approved moving forward on a $430,000 sewer main replacement on Hocking Street. The failing lines have been subject to overflows, blockages and other maintenance issues as they deteriorate. Dewberry Engineers has been awarded a $50,000 extension on an existing technical assessment contract to prepare the final...
Mountain Democrat
Developer fees to get inflation adjustment
El Dorado County is making a change to its Traffic Impact Fee program by switching how it adjusts the fees for inflation. The Traffic Impact Fee program is used to fund projects such as road improvements to accommodate future growth. The fee is paid by developers and individuals building homes. The Mountain Democrat previously reported that the program is estimated to bring in more than $322 million from 2020 to 2040.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Nov. 8-11
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff Office records. 2 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Pineoakyo Court in Rescue. 2:37 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 43-year-old woman suspected of burglary and possession of a controlled substance on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. She was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail as of press time.
Mountain Democrat
Kudos to EDSO
My husband and I are attending the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy. We are so grateful to the Sheriff’s Office for sharing knowledge of every facet of the department ranging from patrol to K-9 to narcotics to cybersecurity and so much more. We strongly encourage anyone living in El Dorado County to consider taking this course and spending one night a week for 16 weeks to learn how this department is working diligently to protect the citizens of our county.
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: Grateful Threads
Grateful Threads is a family-owned and operated clothing and home decor consignment store. At Grateful Threads customers find men’s and women’s high-end fashion at affordable prices. Staff also builds and refinishes furniture and they say they love mixing bohemian with farmhouse style. Shopping sustainable is the idea so...
Mountain Democrat
Enchant — a dazzling holiday display
Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light spectacular, comes to Sacramento to Sutter Health Park with an all-new, interactive light-maze adventure created from more than four million sparkling lights. Enchant also includes an impressive, 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with...
Mountain Democrat
Eagles tribute brings group’s hits to Folsom
With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two of the group’s albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)” and “Hotel California,” are ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States.
Mountain Democrat
Pollock Pines honors community of heroes
A hero is defined as someone who takes action, a sage who gives sound advice or a shepherd who guides their community. These words came from Cold Springs Church Pastor David Cooke, speaking to an audience of Pollock Pines community leaders and outstanding citizens at the 16th Stars Come Out Awards Banquet.
Mountain Democrat
Poem of the Month: ‘Together on the Path’
On the bench to be rediscovered. under dusty foreign boots. bring loving care back to this land. life beat of the ancient, and new drum. our land of shared dust and bones. It is the middle way, as are we. Patti Farrington wrote her first poem at age 7 and...
Mountain Democrat
Why?
As a past elected member and chair of the El Dorado County Republican Central Committee, I tend to have more than a passing interest in the goings on of this organization. I was surprised and disheartened when I saw a two-sided mailer produced by the RCC and Tom McClintock that endorsed a Democrat over a registered Republican on one side and falsely attacked registered Republican Dennis Thomas on the other.
Comments / 0