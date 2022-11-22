ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spiritual Angel
3d ago

Very to Sad to hear this but I hear this a lot from kids. The kids get bullied at school and nothing gets done or corrected. The school will tune it around and say it was the victims fault and they need to see if they can talk it out and also they will say you don’t know what that person is going through that’s why they bullying. This also happens also in the workplace things get turned around. Sad world. Prayers for everyone. 🙏Lord help us to see the truth give us strength,love and peace.

High School Football PRO

New Braunfels, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Suspected gunman in Colorado Springs LGBTQ night club shooting spent much of his life in San Antonio

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. The suspected gunman in the shooting that killed five people and injured nearly two dozen at the Club Q LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs grew up for much of his life in San Antonio under a different name, according to county records.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTSA

Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA: Fool Me Once...

So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.

