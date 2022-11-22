ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Video Review

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reviewed by Rebekah Valentine on Nintendo Switch. Discovering and catching charming monsters across an enormous open world with an actually good story is really fun. But it is completely impossible to play Scarlet and Violet and not notice at least some performance issues, and not just framerate problems: these games actively crash, disconnect, and break in highly distracting ways basically all of the time.
DBLTAP

Best Items in League of Legends Preseason 2023

With the new items added to League of Legends in Preseason 2023, many players have found some of the best items to build. With the newest changes that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, have implemented into their game during the preseason before Season 13, players have had time to experiment with different builds. If you're looking for some of the best items to use currently, this article is for you.
DBLTAP

JGOD Showcases a 'Monster' AR Dominating Warzone 2

It's no secret the M13B is currently dominating the meta in Warzone 2 and DMZ. Players are even trying to find the best ways to unlock the weapon in DMZ. And YouTuber JGOD has found a disgusting build that locks in its capabilities at range. Every player wants the same...
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy