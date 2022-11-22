Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
foxsanantonio.com
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
foxsanantonio.com
'This is a sanctuary': community rebuilds memorial dedicated to the 53 migrants
SAN ANTONIO — A woman accused of setting fire to a monument built in honor of the 53 migrants who died in a tractor trailer near JBSA-Lackland this past summer said she was compelled by the Holy Spirit to do it. Police said Estela Banda admitted to setting fire...
foxsanantonio.com
Think about donating some blood during the critical holiday season
SAN ANTONIO - You can give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood. Right now, is the time of year the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center needs it the most. To that end, the center is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Big Love Pediatric Care Center.
foxsanantonio.com
TONIGHT: Ford Holiday River Parade is set to light up the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for something fun to do with your family on Friday, there is this year's Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony. The theme for this parade is tastes and traditions from around the world. There will be more than two dozen floats along...
foxsanantonio.com
Newly elected Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner sworn into office
SAN ANTONIO – The newly-elected commissioner for Bexar County Precinct 3 was sworn in on Wednesday. Grant Moody was sworn in by Judge Tommy Stolhandske. Moody’s wife and three young children were there to witness the occasion. Moody says he plans to prioritize public safety, transportation, and reducing...
foxsanantonio.com
The magical, Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony takes place Friday
SAN ANTONIO - After all the food on Thanksgiving, and the shopping on Friday, why not head over to the San Antonio Riverwalk and take in all the sights and sounds of the holidays?. We're talking about the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony Friday night at the Arneson...
foxsanantonio.com
H-E-B's 38th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO- The Christmas spirit will arrive to Travis Park this Friday, Nov. 25 when H-E-B holds its 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree lightning celebration is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Tree lights are scheduled to be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
foxsanantonio.com
Mayor Ron Nirenberg rolls up his sleeves and donates blood during critical holiday time
SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg led by example Tuesday afternoon as he encouraged San Antonians, who are able to donate blood this week. Blood donations are historically low during the Thanksgiving week, as people travel and take time away from their usual schedules. Last year, donations dropped 31% during...
foxsanantonio.com
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
foxsanantonio.com
Are Amber Alerts effective or 'crime control theater?'
The recent case of missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna from San Antonio has raised questions about Amber Alerts. One researcher who has studied them says they don't work and calls them "crime control theater". The researcher says cell phone alerts have become like car alarms, so common people are tuning them...
foxsanantonio.com
URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO—Urban-15 will be hosting its first holiday laser show following a two-year hiatus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, December 20th, the 19th Annual Holiday Laser Show will be hosted at the Lila Crockrell Theater located at 900 E. Market St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Police find malnourished 6-year-old during welfare check, 2 suspects being questioned
SAN ANTONIO - A 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. The officer on scene said the child look malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
foxsanantonio.com
Operation 'No Grinch Zone' aims to fight crime during the holidays
In your community, ahead of the holiday shopping season, Live Oak police, along with McGruff the crime dog, made a high-profile arrest Tuesday. That's the famous Grinch, placed in handcuffs and hauled off to jail. It's part of the police department's "No Grinch Zone" program, letting would-be criminals and copy-cat...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after burning memorial for migrant victims on Quintana Road, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for setting fire to a monument that was set up to honor the 53 migrant lives that were lost on Quintana Rd over the summer. Firefighters were called out around 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 9500 block of Quintana Road for an unauthorized burning.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people sent to hospital after truck falls off the highway
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been sent to a hospital after a truck fell off the upper level of a highway. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, off IH-10, near North Laredo St. According to the police, the truck fell from the upper level of IH-10 and...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman dies after being impaled by metal pole following a horrific crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after crashing his vehicle while racing on the South Side. The deadly accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Southeast Military Drive near Texas 536. Police said the 31-year-old suspect was racing when he crashed into...
