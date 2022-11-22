ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Griswald has made it to Seguin

It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
SEGUIN, TX
Think about donating some blood during the critical holiday season

SAN ANTONIO - You can give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood. Right now, is the time of year the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center needs it the most. To that end, the center is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Big Love Pediatric Care Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Newly elected Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner sworn into office

SAN ANTONIO – The newly-elected commissioner for Bexar County Precinct 3 was sworn in on Wednesday. Grant Moody was sworn in by Judge Tommy Stolhandske. Moody’s wife and three young children were there to witness the occasion. Moody says he plans to prioritize public safety, transportation, and reducing...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
H-E-B's 38th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO- The Christmas spirit will arrive to Travis Park this Friday, Nov. 25 when H-E-B holds its 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree lightning celebration is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Tree lights are scheduled to be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Are Amber Alerts effective or 'crime control theater?'

The recent case of missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna from San Antonio has raised questions about Amber Alerts. One researcher who has studied them says they don't work and calls them "crime control theater". The researcher says cell phone alerts have become like car alarms, so common people are tuning them...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO—Urban-15 will be hosting its first holiday laser show following a two-year hiatus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, December 20th, the 19th Annual Holiday Laser Show will be hosted at the Lila Crockrell Theater located at 900 E. Market St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Operation 'No Grinch Zone' aims to fight crime during the holidays

In your community, ahead of the holiday shopping season, Live Oak police, along with McGruff the crime dog, made a high-profile arrest Tuesday. That's the famous Grinch, placed in handcuffs and hauled off to jail. It's part of the police department's "No Grinch Zone" program, letting would-be criminals and copy-cat...
LIVE OAK, TX
Two people sent to hospital after truck falls off the highway

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been sent to a hospital after a truck fell off the upper level of a highway. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, off IH-10, near North Laredo St. According to the police, the truck fell from the upper level of IH-10 and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

