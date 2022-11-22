ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs investigating early-morning shooting

Ocean Springs police are at the scene of a shooting at a bar on Bienville Boulevard. Shots rang out just before 6 a.m. and Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., confirms there is a fatality at Kahuna-OS Bar & Grill. The shooting happened outside the bar. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the shooting...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD assist Prichard PD in car chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile PD helped Prichard PD end a car chase on Virginia Street today. Prichard Police say the chase started after they attempted to pull a car over that was involved in a drug deal they witnessed during an undercover drug operation. Two people were taken into...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
GULFPORT, MS
AL.com

Mobile’s Dew Drop Inn family grieving after fatal accident

The family running one of Mobile’s most historic restaurants is grieving following a fatal accident Monday afternoon. Robin Russell Hamlin died Monday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Old Shell Road at Kenneth Street, near the Dew Drop Inn. She was the wife of Dew Drop owner Powell Hamlin.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Families spend Thanksgiving holiday in front of the big screen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a day of delicious Thanksgiving feasts, most are settling into the evening with a movie. Catching a film at the theatre is a tradition for some families. It’s also a boost in revenue for the business. Empty roads and vacant lots are what you can find this Thanksgiving.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Coast families, military members travel for Thanksgiving

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - You can expect to see more traffic on the roads and in the sky with Thanksgiving Day less than 24 hours away. Many Coast families reunited at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday, including the Niolets from Pass Christian. Husband and father Scott Niolet spent the last...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church holds food giveaway in Saucier

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help nearly 1,300 people right before Thanksgiving. “God expects his people to help the people in need and this is our biggest reason for doing this, to help the people that are in need,” said Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Director Louise Shavers. “We are just following what God asked us to do.”
SAUCIER, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore man charged with attempted murder during domestic dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence early Thanksgiving morning. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call at Idlemoore Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered a victim had been stabbed multiple times and located the subject, Steven Mann, 40, and took him into custody.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Picayune, Gautier set for rematch in South State title game

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The 5A South State title game is a rematch of the regular season finale for Picayune and Gautier, as the Maroon Tide host the Gators once again. The Maroon Tide came out on top in overtime 48-42 to cap off the regular season. Now, both squads...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Kelly Family Thanksgiving serves meals for 37th year

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - After 37 years, Julie Massengill has learned well how to manage the Kelly Family Thanksgiving. The event has been serving free meals to Bay St. Louis residents for 37 years. But it’s almost like she’s tempting fate. “I never set up volunteers....
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Celebrating sobriety during the holidays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The holidays are not a joyous time for everyone. Some alcohol and drug addicts will tell you they can feel cast out of celebrations. One recovering addict shares her story of struggle and triumph as she celebrates one year sober. “I was uninvited to my grandchildren’s...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Hundreds show up for Feed My Sheep in Gulfport Thanksgiving feast

The USO is putting on several holiday events in support of our military members. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy. Taylor's 5...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Ocean Springs to host Brandon, two wins away from being crowned state champs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, the Ocean Springs Greyhounds will host the Brandon Bulldogs in the 6A South State Championship. The Greyhounds look to continue their undefeated season against the Bulldogs, who come in at 11-1. Brandon has been a dangerous team, with their lone loss of the season coming against Oak Grove (who the Greyhounds defeated just last week).
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

