Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
Ocean Springs investigating early-morning shooting
Ocean Springs police are at the scene of a shooting at a bar on Bienville Boulevard. Shots rang out just before 6 a.m. and Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., confirms there is a fatality at Kahuna-OS Bar & Grill. The shooting happened outside the bar. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the shooting...
Mobile PD assist Prichard PD in car chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile PD helped Prichard PD end a car chase on Virginia Street today. Prichard Police say the chase started after they attempted to pull a car over that was involved in a drug deal they witnessed during an undercover drug operation. Two people were taken into...
Fit First Turkey Trot brings about 400 entries to Bay St. Louis
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks in Bay St. Louis began their Thanksgiving Day bright and early for the 11th annual “Fit First Turkey Trot.”. It was a day for turkeys - of all kinds. “We dress up as turkeys to show our support and where our loyalties...
Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman after climbing through bedroom window
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County. Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road. When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old […]
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
Mobile’s Dew Drop Inn family grieving after fatal accident
The family running one of Mobile’s most historic restaurants is grieving following a fatal accident Monday afternoon. Robin Russell Hamlin died Monday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Old Shell Road at Kenneth Street, near the Dew Drop Inn. She was the wife of Dew Drop owner Powell Hamlin.
Families spend Thanksgiving holiday in front of the big screen
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a day of delicious Thanksgiving feasts, most are settling into the evening with a movie. Catching a film at the theatre is a tradition for some families. It’s also a boost in revenue for the business. Empty roads and vacant lots are what you can find this Thanksgiving.
People reunite with family at Gulfport Biloxi International Airport
Feed My Sheep is celebrating 39 years of serving folks in need on the Gulf Coast. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy.
Coast families, military members travel for Thanksgiving
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - You can expect to see more traffic on the roads and in the sky with Thanksgiving Day less than 24 hours away. Many Coast families reunited at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday, including the Niolets from Pass Christian. Husband and father Scott Niolet spent the last...
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church holds food giveaway in Saucier
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help nearly 1,300 people right before Thanksgiving. “God expects his people to help the people in need and this is our biggest reason for doing this, to help the people that are in need,” said Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Director Louise Shavers. “We are just following what God asked us to do.”
Theodore man charged with attempted murder during domestic dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence early Thanksgiving morning. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call at Idlemoore Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered a victim had been stabbed multiple times and located the subject, Steven Mann, 40, and took him into custody.
Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
Picayune, Gautier set for rematch in South State title game
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The 5A South State title game is a rematch of the regular season finale for Picayune and Gautier, as the Maroon Tide host the Gators once again. The Maroon Tide came out on top in overtime 48-42 to cap off the regular season. Now, both squads...
Kelly Family Thanksgiving serves meals for 37th year
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - After 37 years, Julie Massengill has learned well how to manage the Kelly Family Thanksgiving. The event has been serving free meals to Bay St. Louis residents for 37 years. But it’s almost like she’s tempting fate. “I never set up volunteers....
Celebrating sobriety during the holidays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The holidays are not a joyous time for everyone. Some alcohol and drug addicts will tell you they can feel cast out of celebrations. One recovering addict shares her story of struggle and triumph as she celebrates one year sober. “I was uninvited to my grandchildren’s...
Hundreds show up for Feed My Sheep in Gulfport Thanksgiving feast
The USO is putting on several holiday events in support of our military members. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy. Taylor's 5...
FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
Ocean Springs to host Brandon, two wins away from being crowned state champs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, the Ocean Springs Greyhounds will host the Brandon Bulldogs in the 6A South State Championship. The Greyhounds look to continue their undefeated season against the Bulldogs, who come in at 11-1. Brandon has been a dangerous team, with their lone loss of the season coming against Oak Grove (who the Greyhounds defeated just last week).
