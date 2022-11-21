Read full article on original website
Related
One dead, 16 injured after driver crashes into Massachusetts Apple store: victim identified
At least one person was killed and up to 14 others were injured after a driver crashed through the front of a Massachusetts Apple store on Monday. Police are moving the SUV.
I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed. “This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Two 19-year-olds dead after car splits in two during police chase
Two people are dead following a police chase and crash Tuesday night in the south suburbs. Police from Hazel Crest and Harvey chased a car down Dixie Highway until 170th Street, when it swerved off the road, hit a sign, and split in two.
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
Massachusetts man accused of killing woman dies after he ingests battery acid, DA says
A Massachusetts man who was suspected of fatally stabbing a woman has died after he told authorities he had ingested battery acid, Plymouth County authorities said Thursday. Joao Correia, 56, was taken into custody Wednesday after the woman was found stabbed to death in her driveway in Brockton around 1 p.m., the district attorney’s office said.
1 person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy. According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill. One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their condition is not known at this time.
Highway 6 reopens after massive crash involving as many as 100 cars
A crash in icy conditions and involving approximately 100 drivers closed 6th Avenue during Friday morning's rush hour. Police said there were no major injuries in the crash, although one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. It happened at about 5:40 a.m. between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard and the roadway reopened much later in the morning.Numerous tow trucks took damaged or inoperable vehicles to a parking lot (Lot C) outside Empower Field at Mile High. A police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado there were between about 100 vehicles involved and that the road conditions made it impossible...
Mass. woman faces charges after entering schools using fake names, wandering halls and filming
The Freetown mother of three says she didn’t plan the stunt, which aimed to test school security measures and spur change. A Freetown mother of three is facing charges for entering four public schools on Thursday using fake names and wandering the halls while taking video in an effort to shed light on what she deems as weak security measures.
Man Whose SUV Plowed into Apple Store, Killing 1 and Injuring 19, Told Cops His Foot Got Stuck on Accelerator
Bradley Rein was behind the wheel of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass., on Monday The driver involved in the Massachusetts Apple store crash told police his foot got "stuck on the accelerator" when he plowed into the business on Monday, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others. Bradley Rein, 53, has been charged with reckless homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle in connection to Monday's crash at the Derby Street...
Who is Bradley Rein? Police Identify Driver Who Plowed Into Apple Store
The 53-year-old has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after the deadly incident in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday.
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
Man killed in crash at Hingham Apple store was engaged to be married
HINGHAM - The man killed in the crash at the Apple store in Hingham was engaged to be married.Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey died when an SUV crashed through the glass front of the Apple store on Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Twenty-one other people were hurt.According to an online fundraiser, Bradley was engaged to a woman he had been dating for more than 12 years. He lived with her and her family.An Apple spokesperson said Bradley was "supporting recent construction at the store." Prosecutors said the SUV driver, Bradley Rein, had no connection to Bradley or anyone else in the store at the time of the crash.Rein, 53, is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said the crash was an "unfortunate accident."Rein is being held on $100,000 cash bail.
Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery
The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month. Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday,...
Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station
Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
Driver takes off after hitting 3 people in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H. – Three people were seriously injured late Wednesday night when they were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Police said the driver took off.It happened near Castro's Backroom on Main Street around 11:40 p.m.Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police said are serious but non-life threatening.Nashua Police did not say if they have any description of the vehicle involved.No further information is currently available.
Comments / 0