ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Keeping babies safe from disease this holiday season

By Eric Halperin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhJQt_0jJQcP4000

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Thanksgiving get-togethers with family and friends are just days away, an exciting time of year that also comes with health concerns for some families.

RSV and flu cases are high this year, and doctors are offering advice on how to protect some of our most vulnerable loved ones.

Families with babies might be approaching the holidays a bit differently since some are too young to be vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. Doctors said it can be a challenge and comes down to what parents are comfortable with.

RSV v. COVID v. flu: Here’s what you need to know

Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season are usually about gathering around the table and being together, but doctors said doing that while looking out for the health of a baby can be a tough balance to find.

“A lot of it when you’re in those younger ages, it’s about exposure and doing as much as we can to limit those exposures which is really, really hard when it comes to the holiday season,” said Dr. Derek McClellan, medical director with Central Ohio Primary Care.

The younger ages McClellan is referring to are zero to six months, when they are too young to receive a flu vaccine. Meanwhile, there is no vaccine against RSV.

“We can’t do anything medically to protect those kids, birth through 6 months, birth through 12 months, so it really is up to the family to be that protection for them, whether its masking or staying home when we’re sick or eating in the other room or whatever measures they’re comfortable doing,” he said.

Those zero to six months are also too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19. McClellan said much of what has been considered throughout the pandemic also applies to keeping little ones safe around the holidays.

It’s almost turkey time! When is the right time to thaw your bird?

“It’s just really having those honest conversations with your family that, ‘Hey, the higher risk person in this group is the newborn,’” he said.

From a COVID perspective, OhioHealth Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said this holiday season is much different than last. According to Ohio Hospital Association data, COVID hospitalizations statewide are around 830 right now, compared to more than 3,000 at this time last year.

“I think all healthcare workers are very thankful we’re in a much different place today than we were last year,” he said.

McClellan mentioned possibly having those conversations with family members sooner rather than later before Thanksgiving day gets here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

What Thanksgiving foods can your dogs safely eat?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not just humans who enjoy their annual Thanksgiving feasts. Dogs also enjoy getting their portion of the meal, but there are some Thanksgiving foods that our four-legged friends should not eat. The American Kennel Club said Thanksgiving tends to coincide with an uptick in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus food bank says demand up 30%

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Food Collective said the demand for food is the highest it’s seen in years ahead of this holiday weekend. Representatives said the demand has increased by about 30% over the same time last year, and that around 45% of those the pantry has helped in the last few months […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2022 Holiday sales forecast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season could spell a difference in shopping habits from past years. The Council of Retail Merchants and University of Cincinnati Economics Center partnered to predict spending this holiday season. The holiday spending season, as the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants defines it, is from October through December, and they […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s the most charitable time of the year — the holiday season. And kicking things off, Giving Tuesday on November 22. As many families struggle with the high costs of inflation this year, many charities are faced with an overwhelming need for donations. “Give what you can. So, if that’s materials, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases fall under 10,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday reported 9,424 new COVID-19 cases, dropping the new case count under 10,000 again after more than a month. The new data maintains a smaller case rate going into the holiday season, especially compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. Ohio just barely reached […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio reports under 9,500 new COVID-19 cases past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 9,500 new coronavirus cases for the past week. In the last week, the state has reported 9,424 cases, 383 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 28 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 75 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 10,170 new...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy