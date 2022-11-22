ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is there a problem for the Progressive Party in Vermont? Democrats scored big wins on Election Day. The Progs-- not so much. Kevin McCallum at Seven Days looked into why. He told our Darren Perron about what he learned. Watch the video to see their conversation.
MONTPELIER, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Goddeau is Wilmington’s new town justice

WILMINGTON — Mike Goddeau, the town of Wilmington’s recently elected justice, is new to the courtroom and excited to learn the ropes. Goddeau, 42, will replace current Justice James Selkirk, whose term expires at the end of this year. Selkirk was first elected as judge in 2018 after being appointed several months prior in the place of Robert Kirby, who had moved away. Goddeau’s four-year term begins on Jan. 1.
WILMINGTON, NY
WCAX

Northeast Kingdom communities grapple with school staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School staffing shortages are hitting the Northeast Kingdom hard. The Orleans County Supervisory Union is taking a community approach to the problem, with the hope of fixing a critical staffing shortage. OCSU held a brainstorming session on Tuesday night at Lake Region Union High School, hoping...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM Health Network chief looks back at turbulent decade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From an unprecedented cyber attack in 2020 to an ongoing staffing crisis and a global pandemic, It’s been a turbulent few years for outgoing UVM Health Network CEO Dr. John Brumsted. Brumsted announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the job...
BURLINGTON, VT
nbcboston.com

Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season

A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Waterbury community members recognized for acts of kindness

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - One Vermont town was in the giving spirit the day before Thanksgiving. The Revitalizing Waterbury team headed out to give thanks to those around town who deserve it. For a town of just 5,000, Waterbury has a big giving spirit. “We are just thrilled to be...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - An employee of the Orleans State’s Attorney’s office has been fired after bringing a gun into the Newport Courthouse building where he worked. Authorities say the revelation came after a conversation between the unnamed legal assistant and security, according to Annie Noonan with the Vermont State’s Attorneys and Sheriff’s Department. She says there were no threats made.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Vermont man arrested in connection to two-day, multi-state crime spree

Police say a formerly incarcerated Vermont man has found himself back in prison after he was arrested in connection to a lengthy crime spree.  Around 9 a.m. this morning, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police apprehended 38-year-old David Oleson in connection to the two-day, multi-state crime spree near 222 Riverside Avenue in Burlington.   Burlington police say the […]
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burglaries in Burlington topple 5-year average

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burglaries in Burlington are up 20% over the five-year (2017-2021) average. Police say there was a dip in burglaries during the pandemic when most people were home, which is why there may be such a steep increase. Police say they usually spike during times of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Shelley Ismail

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. “Yeah, it’s been my whole life,” she said. “It’s definitely fulfilled me, especially my teaching.”. The former professional ballet dancer teaches her art to others, like Genevieve Hansen. “I’m just so lucky to...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Champlain College, Hula announce entrepreneurial partnership

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership aims to help boost new companies in Vermont and provide new opportunities for some area college students. Officials say the collaboration gives Champlain students access to Hula’s entrepreneur network and state-of-the-art campus to jumpstart the college’s expansion into bio-sciences. It will...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people in Barton got a walk or run in ahead of their Thanksgiving dinners at the 20th annual Turkey Trot. The 5K event raises money for the Barton Public Library and is held in honor of Melissa White and Josh Murray. Both passed away from cystic fibrosis.
BARTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy