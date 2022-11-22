Read full article on original website
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%.
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
Ohio, Michigan governors’ rivalry continues with a wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State and Michigan rivalry dates back to 1897, or 118 games, including Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the country. The Ohio and Michigan Governors’ rivalry wager is only three years old, dating back to 2019, but that won’t make a victory any […]
Ohio State defeats Michigan in annual Blood Battle
An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week. The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the […]
Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Man spends years building Lego version of ‘The Shoe’
This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall.
Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season
Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition.
Columbus food bank says demand up 30%
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Food Collective said the demand for food is the highest it’s seen in years ahead of this holiday weekend. Representatives said the demand has increased by about 30% over the same time last year, and that around 45% of those the pantry has helped in the last few months […]
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
OSU marching band selects "I-dotter" for rivalry week. Whether by air or land, Thanksgiving travel busier than last 2 years. Groveport schools to hold safety meeting. Loaded guns being brought to schools.
Man shot three times in stable condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. There they discovered a man who had […]
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus-area mom spreads message of forgiveness this Thanksgiving
On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.
Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
One dead in South Linden shooting
One dead in South Linden shooting. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition.
What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What happens to all of that Thanksgiving waste once the dinner table is clear? The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio said everything you buy for the big meal has to eventually be disposed of. SWACO said this time of year, their landfills see more waste than any other time of […]
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
Columbus remains one of hottest U.S. housing markets despite dip in new listings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the nation’s hottest housing markets in consecutive months, even as prices for homes have decreased in four straight months, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for October found the average sales price...
columbusfreepress.com
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
