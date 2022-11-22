ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State defeats Michigan in annual Blood Battle

An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week. The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today 1123 shootings

Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season

Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season. Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this …. Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus food bank says demand up 30%

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Food Collective said the demand for food is the highest it’s seen in years ahead of this holiday weekend. Representatives said the demand has increased by about 30% over the same time last year, and that around 45% of those the pantry has helped in the last few months […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Today marion crash

OSU marching band selects “I-dotter” for rivalry …. OSU marching band selects "I-dotter" for rivalry week. Whether by air or land, Thanksgiving travel busier …. Whether by air or land, Thanksgiving travel busier than last 2 years. Groveport schools to hold safety meeting. Loaded guns being brought to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot three times in stable condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood.  There they discovered a man who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus-area mom spreads message of forgiveness this Thanksgiving

On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in South Linden shooting

One dead in South Linden shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gqXK6m. One dead in South Linden shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gqXK6m. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gx1seG. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What happens to all of that Thanksgiving waste once the dinner table is clear? The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio said everything you buy for the big meal has to eventually be disposed of. SWACO said this time of year, their landfills see more waste than any other time of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy