Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh overwhelm Neligh-Oakdale

By Nathan Charles | Photos by Samuel Mfinanga

LINCOLN – Aiden Kuester has tormented defenses in every way imaginable this fall. At 74 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards of offense, the opposition has yet to find a way to contain, let alone stop, the Neligh-Oakdale senior quarterback.

For the first quarter of Monday’s Class D-1 championship, it looked as if Kuester was about to drag another opponent through the torture chamber. Then Kyle Kasik slammed the door and reminded anyone who had overlooked him and the Patriots that there were two superstars on the field at Memorial Stadium.

Kasik set or tied career-highs in attempts, rushing yards and touchdowns, went over 300 rushing yards for the second time this season and delivered Clarkson/Leigh its first football state championship in a 48-20 win over Neligh-Oakdale.

“He’s an amazing player, and it feels good to go against him, but it definitely was a little personal,” Kasik said. “I wanted to prove that I have a name for myself, and my team has a name for itself, and we just wanted to work hard and win this title.”

Kasik scored all 48 points for Clarkson-Leigh, converting each of the six two-point conversions after his six touchdowns. It was his second straight game with six trips to the end zone.

But none of the previous 30 games in his Patriot career can match up to 45 carries, 320 yards, six scores, eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup that he put together at Memorial Stadium.

Kuester gave his team a 14-0 lead with a 7-yard rushing touchdown with 4:34 left in the first quarter to go with a 3-yard touchdown run by teammate Bryson Gadeken a little more than a minute earlier. Kasik and Clarkson/Leigh responded with six touchdowns in the next seven drives.

“If we could just get a drive going, we thought we could move the ball on them. Once we got that drive, and were able to get that touchdown, I think we kind of saw what we could do,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Jim Clarkson said. “From there it just kind of snowballed.”

It started with Kasik ending a 10-play, five-minute drive with a 5-yard touchdown run 41 seconds into the second quarter. The Clarkson/Leigh defense then forced back-to-back three-and-outs and took the lead on Kasik runs of 40 yards and 20 yards. The Patriots stalled out at their own 20 in the final minute of the first half but then went on three more consecutive scoring drives in the second half.

Kasik found the end zone from 6, 12 and 36 after halftime. Kuester and Neligh-Oakdale finally put a stop to the scoring run with a 1-yard Kuester rush with 9:43 left in the game. Even so, the writing was on the wall. Kuester’s 36-yard run answered Kuester’s touchdown in just four plays and removed any remaining drama.

“I definitely didn’t imagine having that kind of a day,” Kasik said. “I just worked hard, our team worked hard and it paid off.”

Kuester averaged over 400 yards of offense through 12 games – passing for an average of 237 while rushing for 169. Monday he was held to 10 of 19 throwing for 107 yards and two interceptions to go with 21 rushes for 111 yards and two scores. His previous lowest total was 221 yards of combined offense in the 50-12 season-opening defeat to D-2 runner-up Howells-Dodge.

Kasik and the Patriots ran 63 plays to the Warriors' 47, had a 366-256 advantage in yardage and won the time of possession 32:10 to 15:50. Up 24-14 at half, Clarkson/Leigh ran 19 plays to just three for Neligh-Oakdale in the third quarter and extended the lead to 26 points before the Warriors finally answered.

Despite his rough day, Kuester set the national record for eight-man football in total offense. He finishes his career with 12,286 yards of offense.

“I thought our guys on the back end did a really good job. They’ve got some good athletes, and we were able to cover them,” Clarkson said. “It kind of got Kuester to hold on to the ball a little longer than he wanted to. We did a great job of stopping their screen game. That worried me all week watching that on film.”

Clarkson/Leigh has made the playoffs every year since combining in 2012 but had only won three playoff games before this fall. Clarkson was the 2007 D-1 runner-up. Leigh won the 1984 D-1 state championship.

“We consider ourselves a football community,” Clarkson said. “For us to get over that hump and get all the way to the top of the mountain is outstanding. These kids deserve it. It’s a great group of guys to work with.”

Clarkson/Leigh (12-1) 0 – 24 – 8 – 16 -- 48

Neligh-Oakdale (11-2) 14 – 0 – 0 – 6 -- 20

Scoring

1Q 5:44 NO – Bryson Gadeken 3 run (Carson Whitesel run)

1Q 4:34 NO – Aiden Kuester 7 run (Kuester run no good)

2Q 11:19 CL – Kyle Kasik 5 run (Kasik run)

2Q 6:30 CL – Kasik 40 run (Kasik run)

2Q 4:39 CL – Kasik 20 run (Kasik run)

3Q 7:09 CL – Kasik 6 run (Kasik run)

4Q 11:49 CL – Kasik 12 run (Kasik run)

4Q 9:43 NO – Kuester 1 run (Kuester pass no good)

4Q 7:44 CL – Kasik 36 run (Kasik run)

Rushing (Attempts-Yards-Touchdowns)

CL: Kasik 45-320-6, Drew Beeson 6-23-0, Ryan Brichacek 10-16-0, Dylan Higby 2-7. NO: Kuester 21-111-2, Gadeken 4-40-1, Corbin Hoefer 2-1-0, Dylan Furstenau 1- -3- 0.

Receiving (Catches-Yards-Touchdowns)

NO: Gadeken 5-82-0, Furstenau 2-9-0 Carson Whitesel 2- -1-0, Kegan Payne 1-17-0.

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Yards-Interceptions)

NO: Aiden Kuester 10-19-107-2.

Tackles (Total-Solo-TFL-Sacks)

Beeson 12-8-0-0, Kasik 8-5-2.5-1 Interception, Jackson Koehn 5-1-.5-0, Dalton Zulkoski 4-4-1-0, Higby 4-2-0-0, Korbin Lemburg 4-4-0-0, Mason Whitmore 2-1-0-0, Trey Steffensmeier 2-0-0-0 Interception, Kyle Holmberg 2-0-0-0, Jaden Stoklasa 1-0-0-0, Tucker Matthies 1-0-1-0, Jacob Koehn 1-0-0-0, Garrett Stodola 1-1-0-0.

NO: Kuester 21-8-1-0, Colson Krebs 13-4-0-0, Gadeken 13-3-0-0, Levi Drueke 13-4-.5-0, Chase Thomas 13-2-0-0, Jacob Henery 7-2-.5-0, Whitesel 6-1-0-0, Landyn Schrader 6-0-0-0, Kegan Payne 3-2-0-0, Furstenau 1-0-0-0.