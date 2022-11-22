Read full article on original website
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
Migrants who bused to DC from Texas and Arizona have an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — Migrant families who bused to the nation's capital from Arizona and Texas spent an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the United States. The asylum seekers housed in a Northeast D.C. hotel told WUSA9 there was no special dinner or celebration on Thursday but nonetheless they were thankful. "I...
Man shot dead in Southeast DC apartment
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in a Southeast D.C. apartment early Friday morning and police are still working to find who is responsible. Just before 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4100 block of South Capitol Street Southeast for a report of gunshots in an apartment building. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head and back.
Surround yourself in holiday cheer with new immersive experience in DC
WASHINGTON — The newest exhibit at Artechouse in D.C. is a great way to celebrate the season. "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse" uses science, technology and art to make you feel the wonder of the holidays. One family we spoke with was visiting from Georgia. "When I walked into...
'I'm tired of seeing kids being victims' | 15-year-old boy shot outside near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside of a high school football game in Northeast D.C. on Thanksgiving Day. DC police said the shooting of the teen was targeted. Police were sent to the scene after multiple gunshots were heard around 1:24 p.m. on the...
DC Police increasing patrols around LGBTQ+ businesses following mass shooting in Colorado
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has increased police presence around LGBTQ+ establishments across the city, according to a city spokesperson. The decision to increase patrols comes one day after a gunman killed at least five people and injured 25 other people at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Police...
Gaithersburg family is thankful they're 'still alive' after explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — As many families sit down to Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, one family says they have a lot to be grateful for this year. "We have a lot of things to give thanks; one of those is we're still alive," said Maria Cruz. Cruz and her family...
Thieves ram stolen car into Montgomery County gun shop, steal weapons
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A group of suspects rammed into the front of a gun store in Montgomery County, Maryland overnight and made off with several of the firearms from the shop, police said. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, a stolen black sedan rammed into the Atlantic Guns store located...
'Things haven't been quite the same' | Friend remembers military couple killed after recent conviction of gunman
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Edward McDaniel would have just been retired this time last year. Instead, friends are remembering his life on the same month his killer was convicted. "He was very much looking toward retirement with his wife when this tragic event occurred," friend Chad Manske said. A jury...
Local leaders honor Trans Day of Remembrance as Q Bar shooting looms large
BETHESDA, Md. — The Q Bar shooting was a dark cloud over an already difficult day for the LGBTQ+ community commemorating Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday. One by one, several religious leaders gathered at the Bethesda United Church of Christ read the names of the 71 trans and non-binary individuals killed this year in the United States according to Trans Lives Matter.
Loudoun County Sheriff to increase patrols in shopping centers after Walmart shooting
ASHBURN, Va. — Virginians are shaken up by gun violence once again after the manager of a Walmart killed six people and himself in a Tuesday night massacre in Chesapeake, Virginia. The tragedy has prompted the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office to increase its presence in shopping centers across the...
Police: Fake lease used by trespassers illegally living in Clinton, Maryland home
CLINTON, Md. — A man accused of moving into a Clinton, Maryland home he didn't own and refusing to leave, claiming he had a lease, is now facing burglary charges. Court documents revealed that that the lease he was touting was fake. The battle began when a Prince George's...
One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days
DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
'We need help' | Loudoun County nonprofit seeking winter coats and hijabs
STERLING, Va. — On any given month, between 700 and 1,000 women come through the doors of Women Giving Back in Sterling, Virginia, founders say. The nonprofit is on a mission to support women and children in crisis and provide them a first step toward stability, by providing quality clothing at no cost, assisted by a caring and committed community.
15-year-old arrested for shooting that injured Southeast DC 14-year-old
WASHINGTON — A teenager has been arrested in a Southeast D.C. shooting that left a 14-year-old football player injured over a month ago. Police say the search continues for more suspects involved. Weeks after this shooting, the victim, Antione Manning, was shot and killed on the same block on Oct. 31.
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Voter guide: Special election in Fairfax County, Virginia for house delegate
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Early voting is officially underway for a special election being held in Fairfax County, Virginia. The election is for the currently vacant house seat for the 35th District in the state. The seat was vacated after former Del. Mark Keam resigned in early September. The...
Judge reviews surveillance video in Catherine Hoggle's mental competency hearing
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The high-stakes competency hearing for a mentally ill Montgomery County woman accused of killing her own children 8 years ago took an unusual turn Wednesday. Judge James Bonifant confirmed to attorneys in the case that he reviewed courtroom security video of 36-year-old suspect Catherine Hoggle. Supporters...
4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
Tribute page started for mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A tribute page has been developed for a mother and daughter found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Rollins Life Celebration Center in Frederick, Maryland added the page to their website to commemorate 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton. The two were found dead in a room at APM Inn and Suites, located on Dual Highway, after a shooting, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
