NBC4 Columbus

South Linden shooting victim identified

An earlier story on the fatal shooting of Anthony Elmore can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A victim has been identified in a fatal shooting that took place in South Linden earlier this week. On Nov. 22, just after 7:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1100 […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot three times in stable condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood.  There they discovered a man who had […]
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
WHIZ

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.

Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
WSYX ABC6

5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears …. According to...
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after shooting in Hilltop section

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
WDTN

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: November 23, 2022

Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gx1seG. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ExSmX4. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves...
NBC4 Columbus

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges …. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Morning Forecast: November 25, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 25, 2022. 11p forecast. Man dead in Hilltop shooting. Meals on...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Suspect charged with murder in southwest Columbus shooting from May

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of another 19-year woman in southwest Columbus earlier this year. Arriving officers found Jazmine Chester suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police in South Euclid, which is about 10...
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting

A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus …. A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. ‘The Voice’...
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
