Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving
Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area.
South Linden shooting victim identified
An earlier story on the fatal shooting of Anthony Elmore can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A victim has been identified in a fatal shooting that took place in South Linden earlier this week. On Nov. 22, just after 7:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1100 […]
Man shot three times in stable condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. There they discovered a man who had […]
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
Police: Bystander injured in shooting during fight in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Franklinton neighborhood on Wednesday. A witness said two people started fighting near Herbert's Market in the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:50 p.m. The witness said one of the two people pulled out a...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
WHIZ
Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.
Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
WSYX ABC6
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
NBC4 Columbus
Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears …. According to...
One critical after shooting in Hilltop section
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
NBC4 Columbus
Morning Forecast: November 23, 2022
Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gx1seG. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ExSmX4. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves...
NBC4 Columbus
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges …. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Morning Forecast: November 25, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 25, 2022. 11p forecast. Man dead in Hilltop shooting. Meals on...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Suspect charged with murder in southwest Columbus shooting from May
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of another 19-year woman in southwest Columbus earlier this year. Arriving officers found Jazmine Chester suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police in South Euclid, which is about 10...
Series of arson fires in Columbus have investigators looking for this man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several fires set near fences and buildings in Columbus have investigators looking for a man seen leaving the area. The Columbus Division of Fire shared a photo showing the suspect as he left the alley near Sullivant and South Hague avenues. The man was loosely carrying a backpack slung around one […]
Police searching for suspect who shot at an off-duty officer on I71 North downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An off-duty officer was shot at early Friday morning, prompting the temporary closure of Interstate 71 North. Columbus police confirmed that just before 6 a.m. an off-duty officer was shot at while driving his KIA SUV to work on Interstate 70 eastbound towards I-71 North when he slowed down to let […]
NBC4 Columbus
Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting
A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus …. A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. ‘The Voice’...
Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
