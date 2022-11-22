ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Village hosting Christmas tree sale for the holidays

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — For the first time, Breckenridge Village will be selling Christmas trees for all of East Texas this holiday season.

“If you order from a department store right? You order a fake tree, they look exactly the same. Every single one of these trees is completely unique and that’s exactly like our residents at Breckenridge village, completely unique,” said Chelsea Owens, Executive Director of Breckenridge Village.

The trees donated from Oregon range from three to 11 feet tall.

Breckenridge Village is a community in Tyler for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Residents said they are really excited to be able to sell the Christmas trees and hang out with the community.

“We are really excited, we are very excited for this Friday,” said resident, Wendy Kennedy.

While guests browse for the perfect Christmas tree, there are photo opportunities and hot chocolate.

“Santa will be here, there will be music, you’ll be able to browse through our shop, pick up some things, some Christmas gifts and just have some incredible family-friendly time,” said Owens.

The choir will sing a few Christmas classics, so you do not want to miss out.

“A lot of people visiting, and letting them see us sing, play the bells and just visiting,” said resident Tammy Kidd.

The Christmas tree farm grand opening will be Friday at 9 a.m. The sale will go on until Dec. 15 unless they sell out before then.

“All of us, have a good time, and a Merry Christmas,” said resident, Tanya Corely.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

