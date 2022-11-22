Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Man Killed in Pike County Crash
A Montgomery County man has been killed after crashing his pickup truck in Pike County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Mathews was driving the truck, which left the roadway and overturned. Investigators say Lindsey wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdhn.com
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
WSFA
Mathews man dead after single vehicle crash
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
WSFA
Man charged in arson of abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson for a fire that significantly damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel. According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, Darryl Lamar Jackson, 30, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the former Country Inn & Suites...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home
WSFA
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing toddler who was found unresponsive Monday evening has died, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. The child has since been identified as 3-year-old Demetrius Bibb, of Montgomery. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers and fire medics responded to a missing person call in the...
alabamanews.net
Thanksgiving Day traffic could be the heaviest since pre pandemic
Thanksgiving Day is quickly approaching but the journey to the dinner table may take some time for those traveling to their destinations. If you’re planning to travel this holiday weekend make sure you pack your patience. Several accidents have already occurred in the river region causing delays both for those traveling to visit family and for those living in the area.
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Arson in 3-Alarm Fire at Vacant Hotel
wdhn.com
Troy police need help looking for church burglary suspect
TROY, Ala (WDHN)—The Troy Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect in a church burglary, per CrimeStoppers. According to a press release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church and stole several musical instruments as well as other equipment. The burglary took...
WSFA
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
WSFA
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lowndesboro
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Judy Guess Rudolph, 57, was reportedly last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near County Road 29 in Lowndesboro. Authorities say she is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Rudolph is described as 4′8″ tall with hazel eyes, gray hair and weighing about 136 lbs.
wtvy.com
Double murder suspect caught
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
WSFA
Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed. “It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County...
Andalusia Star News
Covington County deputy’s quick action helps saves neighbor’s life
Covington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Piland was in the right place at the right time when he came to Dorothy Burnette’s aid upon returning home late one evening. He received word that 71-year-old Burnette, his downstairs neighbor at Magnolia Court Apartments, was experiencing difficulties with her heart Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m. Piland was off-duty from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office that night and had not been at his apartment long when he sprung into action.
Alabama woman killed when car overturns, strikes tree
