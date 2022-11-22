Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian High Panthers Girls Varsity defeat Midland Christian Mustangs
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High Girls Varsity team visited the Midland Christian Mustangs and defeated them in a non-district game 57-15. Watch below for the highlights.
Canutillo’s regional semifinal game vs. Abilene Wylie moved to Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo’s Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinal playoff game vs. Abilene Wylie has been moved from Friday to Saturday, the school district said Tuesday. Due to projected winter weather conditions on Friday, the game will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT in Fort Stockton. The game had initially […]
Permian Basin players rack up District 2-6A all-district honors
District 2-6A, the district that Odessa, Permian, Midland and Midland Legacy compete in, announced its all-district honors. Permian had 16 first-team selections while Legacy was just behind them with 15. The Rebels also had five unanimous selections while Permian boasted seven. Here is the full list of ECISD and MISD athletes and coaches who were […]
Area playoff games move to Saturday due to weather concerns
Texas (KOSA) - Monahans, Wink, Rankin and Balmorhea all re-scheduled their playoff games from Friday to Saturday because of concerns about severe weather. The Monahans Loboes will now play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Sweetwater. The Wink Wildcats play at 3 p.m. Saturday at San Angelo Stadium against the Albany...
Midland businesses bring Christmas trees from Oregon
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Two Midland businesses collaborated to bring fresh Christmas trees here that came all the way from Oregon. They brought three kinds of trees, noble, douglas and nordmann fir trees. They come in different sizes and colors. The preparation to get these trees, begins in June, when Oregon...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. on November 24, 2022, in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110. The investigation found that 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of Midland, Texas was at the stop sign facing north on CR 1110 . A Midland woman identified as Sylvia Pulido Clavel, 43, was traveling east on FM 307 in the left lane.
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Well blowouts have become a common sight on Schuyler Wight’s land near the Pecos County and Crane County border, which he uses for ranching. “I’m a fourth-generation rancher,” Wight said.” I’ve been ranching all my life.”. But in recent years,...
‘Twice Around’ thrift store in Midland closing on Nov. 30
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A popular thrift store in downtown Midland is closing up shop. ‘Twice Around Thrift Store’ on E. Illinois Avenue will close its doors to the public on Wednesday, November 30th. It was a bittersweet and difficult announcement for the Caples family. But the family said it must move on considering recent, […]
Midland County Greater Works host 11th annual Thanksgiving turkey trot
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event at Midland Memorial Stadium included a kid fun run, 10K and 5K. This is one of Midland County Greater Works biggest fundraisers of the year, all contributions go towards feeding elderly and disabled individuals in the Midland community. Executive Director of Midland County Greater...
ConocoPhillips provides Thanksgiving meal for Manor Park Midland staff members
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, November 22, all 250 employees received a Thanksgiving turkey dinner for four, as a thanks for their service to the community. ConocoPhillips started doing this for Manor Park in 2020, to show the staff who have worked through the pandemic and serve the elderly population in the Permian Basin how much they’re appreciated.
Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland. During the incident, an...
Midland Soup Kitchen’s family wall celebrates the importance of community and family
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry’s family wall is truly representative of the power of family and what it means to give back to your community. “This is a legacy that were leaving behind that my parents are leaving behind and now they are third generation is leaving them behind,” said Executive Director Nancy Ivy.
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred around 12:45 a.m. on November 20. According to a news release, MPD officers responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot Midland location at 4416 Briarwood Avenue. During the incident, an officer fired his or her weapon, striking Christopher Hernandez, […]
A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin
The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures are dropping and dogs like humans get cold too. “We want to give animals a warm place at night especially so they don’t freeze to death,” said Executive Director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson. Fix West Texas offers a solution for people...
Porch pirate goes after furniture
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Security camera footage taken Monday morning from a home on Windsor Drive in Odessa shows a porch pirate stealing an entire piece of front yard furniture. The Odessa woman whose security system captured the porch pirate in action wanted to remain anonymous, but is sharing her security footage so people in the […]
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office provided meals for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to Odessa residents on Wednesday. Odessa residents woke up to a surprise visit from the Ector County Sheriff’s office, but not for any illegal activities, instead they showed up to give them meals. What looked like...
