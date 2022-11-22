Read full article on original website
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Aaron Rodgers’ visit with Make-A-Wish recipient ended with broken thumb news breaking to media
A Make-A-Wish recipient was actually the first to break the news that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his thumb. The Green Bay Packers are 4-7 on the year, as the offense hasn’t necessarily been playing up to its potential. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been playing his usual football this season compared to his NFL MVP-winning campaigns the past two years. Some credited it to a right thumb injury suffered back in the team’s Week 5 game against the New York Giants. From there, the debate began about whether the thumb was actually broken, which Rodgers wouldn’t confirm or deny on “The Pat McAfee Show” this Tuesday.
Von Miller injury update: Bills star carted off with knee injury on Thanksgiving
The latest Von Miller injury update after the Buffalo Bills star was carted away on Thanksgiving after suffering a knee injury. The absolute last thing the Buffalo Bills needed as for the injury bug to bite one of its key core players. That’s what happened on Thanksgiving in Detroit, as Von Miller was carted off the field after getting rolled up low in the first half of the Bills game against the Lions.
Saints rule 3 players out and 5 others questionable for Sunday’s game in San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints listed 3 players as out and 5 others as questionable for their week 12 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.
AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee
A person with direct knowledge of Von Miller's injury told The Associated Press that tests showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in the injured right knee of the Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher
NFL hot seat watch, Week 12: Who is feeling the heat?
Expect for a few more NFL teams to make changes at head coach by the end of the season. After two head-coaching changes made in-season, expect a few NFL teams to make the move by Black Monday. It may not be right this instant, but more teams will join the...
Did refs miss blatant facemask to screw over Lions on Thanksgiving?
The referees in the Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving may have missed a facemask penalty. The Detroit Lions haven’t won on Thanksgiving since they defeated the Minnesota Vikings back in 2016. They were oh-so close to forcing overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, but they watched as kicker Tyler Bass snuck in a 45-yard field goal to give them the eventual 28-25 win.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
Chiefs Fans: Bet $10, Win $200 if Chiefs Score ONE TD against Rams This Week
The Chiefs look to cement their status as Super Bowl favorites with a matchup in Week 12 against last year’s champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kansas City leads the NFL in scoring, which is great news thanks to BetMGM. If the Chiefs score at least one TD, you’ll get $200 in free bets! Here’s how it works:
Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for Odell Beckham Jr. after latest win (Video)
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be the frontrunner for Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent wide receiver on the market. Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for him after Dallas’ latest win. The Cowboys offense looked capable as ever in their Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants....
3 reasons Matt Rhule can bring Nebraska football back to glory
Matt Rhule to Nebraska could be exactly what the Cornhuskers need to return to former glory. Although the days of running the wishbone are firmly in the rearview mirror, Matt Rhule could be the one to help Nebraska return to national prominence as the Cornhuskers’ next head coach. Rhule...
Cowboys have officially gotten through yet another roadblock that could’ve ended season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that whenever Tyron Smith returns, he will get his starting job back. The Dallas Cowboys are in good shape entering Week 11. They overcame what could have been a disastrous injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, and they are currently 7-3 entering Week 11 after scoring a decisive victory over the Minnesota Vikings. They are set to play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, and from there, they will hold a visit with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL Thanksgiving football schedule 2022
The NFL is holding its annual Thanksgiving football game with three great matchups for fans to look forward to throughout the day on Thursday. Every year, many fans look forward to the NFL Thanksgiving Day games as an extra exciting way to spend the holiday, especially if their team is playing. This Thanksgiving, the NFL has put together three matchups that will certainly be worthwhile.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
