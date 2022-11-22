ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Football vs. Michigan: Official prediction

The Ohio State football team is finally about to take on TTUN. We are less than 24 hours away from the first matchup between the two rivals since 2006. In that epic matchup, the Buckeyes were ranked first and TTUN was second. Ohio State won and then went on to play for a national title.
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan: How to watch

The Ohio State football team is about to take on TTUN tomorrow. It’s the game that everyone has been waiting for. The Buckeyes are looking for revenge and are looking to make the Big Ten Championship Game. This is the first goal that they can complete this season. There’s...
Ohio State Football: Will OSU unleash JSN against Michigan?

The Ohio State football team takes on the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba make a surprise return?. The Ohio State football team will need all the weapons they have available to them this Saturday as they take on the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines at noon in Columbus. The Buckeyes and Wolverines are both coming into this game undefeated. This is a game that’s sure to be an instant classic.
