The Ohio State football team takes on the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba make a surprise return?. The Ohio State football team will need all the weapons they have available to them this Saturday as they take on the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines at noon in Columbus. The Buckeyes and Wolverines are both coming into this game undefeated. This is a game that’s sure to be an instant classic.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO