Gainesville, FL

The Associated Press

Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday. Ricky Pearsall was listed as questionable, but Napier expects the Arizona State transfer to be cleared to play Thursday. “We’ve been in this situation in the past,” Napier said. “There’s been parts of our team every week throughout the season where we’ve had a handful of guys banged up.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Hawthorne man arrested for threatening police

Editor’s note: This article includes mentions of a suicidal episode. A Hawthorne man was arrested Monday for threatening to hurt police officers if they didn’t kill him. Michael Garrett, 69, is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, according to court records. Garrett was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail at 8:51 a.m. Monday. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault

An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
