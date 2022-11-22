Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier updates Ricky Pearsall's status as Gators deal with slew of wide receiver injuries
Billy Napier spoke with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Florida State game and updated them on Ricky Pearsall’s status. “We anticipate Ricky being ready to go,” Napier said. That is especially good news for the Gators considering the injury status of Xzavier Henderson and Justin Shorter who...
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday. Ricky Pearsall was listed as questionable, but Napier expects the Arizona State transfer to be cleared to play Thursday. “We’ve been in this situation in the past,” Napier said. “There’s been parts of our team every week throughout the season where we’ve had a handful of guys banged up.
Gators Hoops Exploring New Starting Lineup After Strong 2nd Half vs. FSU
The production Florida maintained against its in-state rival in the second half has Todd Golden exploring a potential lineup change with Xavier on the horizon.
Pahokee must get through playoff nemesis Hawthorne en route to 1R state semifinals
PAHOKEE, Fla.- The avid high school football fan has heard the stories when it comes to ‘Muck City’. Rural towns, sugar cane fields and chasing rabbits in the offseason as part of the legendary training. All that is part of the tradition over at Pahokee High School. Something else that used to be ...
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
Florida woman accused of dumping BBQ sauce on car, slams deputies hand
A Gainesville woman has been arrested after being accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy.
alachuachronicle.com
“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
Florida Court Rejects Self-Defense In Shooting Death
A sharply divided appeals court Monday rejected an Alachua County man’s self-defense arguments after he fatally shot his fiancee’s 24-year-old son during an altercation in 2019. James Dwight Edwards contended that he was immune from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law. But
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
WCJB
‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officials say an 81-year-old male was struck while crossing the 400 block of West University Avenue on Friday night. “This is just another one of many tragic events we’ve had on University Avenue on 13th street,” stated Mayor Lauren Poe. Police said...
Independent Florida Alligator
Hawthorne man arrested for threatening police
Editor’s note: This article includes mentions of a suicidal episode. A Hawthorne man was arrested Monday for threatening to hurt police officers if they didn’t kill him. Michael Garrett, 69, is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, according to court records. Garrett was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail at 8:51 a.m. Monday. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
WCJB
Divided appeals court rejects self-defense in Alachua County shooting death
ARCHER, Fla. (NSF) - A sharply divided appeals court Monday rejected an Alachua County man’s self-defense arguments after he fatally shot his fiancee’s 24-year-old son during an altercation in 2019. James Dwight Edwards contended that he was immune from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault
An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Will the mayor, mayor-elect, and traveling commissioners do the right thing?
Open letter to Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioner/Mayor-Elect Harvey Ward:. Commissioner Harvey Ward said he wants to RESTORE his public trust. Will he stand up to Mr. Poe today and begin that extremely difficult process?. Mr. Poe, you were first elected to this body nearly a decade and a half...
