Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
'I could've lost my son': Mother of teen shot near Overbrook High School calls for end to violence
PHILADELPHIA - The mother of a high schooler who was shot along with three other teenagers is speaking out and calling for an end to the violence plaguing the city of Philadelphia. Erica Wilson, the mother of 16-year-old Amir Wearing, spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Monica Evans just days after...
Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking a Philadelphia gas station employee in the face with a rock thrown during an altercation involving several people. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the male, seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and gray shoes. Investigators...
Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
Man, 53, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 53-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday night, about 7:15, on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was found suffering with three gunshot wounds. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where...
Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Officials: Man, 26, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in South Philadelphia. According to authorities, police were called to the 2400 block of Morris Street Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found the 26-year-old victim with multiple...
Family searching for homeless man who found woman's car keys in Philadelphia, returned them with note
PHILADELPHIA - A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward. Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys. "All the guests were leaving and we were...
Overbrook shooting: 4 students hurt in shooting near Overbook High School, police say
OVERBROOK - Four Philadelphia high school students are in stable condition after they were shot following early dismissal Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School, in the area of W. 60th Street and N. Columbia Avenue. Police say a 15-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds...
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Philadelphia man sought in Norristown shooting that left man, 35, dead
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left another man dead in Norristown, authorities say. Eugene Ware, 41, is wanted for first-degree murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy. Police responded to the 900 block of...
Police: Business owner handcuffed, robbed of $60K in Frankford driveway
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that resulted in thousands of lost dollars to a business owner. According to police, the robbery happened just before 2 a.m. on the 5000 block of Ditman Street. Authorities say the victim, 33, parked in his driveway and was...
Police confident in keeping holiday tourists safe at large events in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say they are prepared to keep an influx of tourists safe this holiday season as gun violence remains in the headlines locally and nationally. Philadelphia will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday, and the Christmas Village at LOVE Park near City Hall will...
Officials: Overnight Thanksgiving fire in West Philadelphia kills 1, injures 2 others
PHILADELPHIA - One person has died and two others were injured in an overnight fire in West Philadelphia, according to authorities. Officials say the fire broke out at a two-story dwelling in the area of Walnut Street and S 46th Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, firefighters arrived...
Police: Suspect steals thousands of dollars from safe of East Mount Airy church
Police say the man broke into the church through a glass door and headed directly to the main office, where the safe was located. Despite taking money from the church, Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller issued a message of compassion towards the suspect, urging him to come to his church for help and guidance.
Police: Woman, 26, dies after being shot in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in Germantown, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street just after midnight on Thursday. Police say a woman was shot one time in the right forearm and...
Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m. Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man. MORE...
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
West Philadelphia community mourns sudden loss of influential youth leader and activist
Eugene “Gene” Lett, a West Philadelphia community leader and activist, died suddenly last weekend. Stunned community members are sharing memories of Lett and working to continue his positive impact on the city's youth.
