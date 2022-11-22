ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

fox29.com

Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 26, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in South Philadelphia. According to authorities, police were called to the 2400 block of Morris Street Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found the 26-year-old victim with multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Philadelphia man sought in Norristown shooting that left man, 35, dead

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left another man dead in Norristown, authorities say. Eugene Ware, 41, is wanted for first-degree murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy. Police responded to the 900 block of...
NORRISTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Police: Woman, 26, dies after being shot in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in Germantown, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street just after midnight on Thursday. Police say a woman was shot one time in the right forearm and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m. Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man. MORE...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
DOVER, DE

