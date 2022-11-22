ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Eleven Warriors

That Team Up North

Ohio State doesn't have to be the only winner this weekend. The Buckeyes will finish their regular season as they always do – with a battle against That Team Up North in The Game. It's Ohio State and Michigan. It's the Buckeyes and the Wolverines. It's the scarlet and gray and the maize and the blue.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

The Game Will Be A Legacy-Defining Moment For C.J. Stroud, Who Could Exact Revenge And Wrap Up the Heisman Race in Last Crack At Michigan

C.J. Stroud could walk out of the Horseshoe Saturday as the quarterback who avenged Ohio State’s first loss to Michigan in 10 years. In the process, he’d all but assure his team a trip to the College Football Playoff and presumably secure his status as the odds-on favorite to be the first Buckeye in 16 years to hoist the Heisman Trophy.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson's Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State

In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Look Back at Ohio State's Six Previous Top-Five Matchups with Michigan in Ohio Stadium

The Game is called The Game for a reason. While there have been numerous nail-biting, tension-filled and epic matchups through the years, only 11 have featured both rivals being ranked in the top five. Six of those 11 were played in the friendly confines of Ohio Stadium, and those games have included some of the most memorable matchups in the history of The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?

Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

The Wildcats hand Aztecs their first loss of the season

The #17 San Diego State Aztecs went from playing Ohio State of the Big 10 conference on day 1 to #14 University of Arizona of the Pac-12 conference on day 2 of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Aztecs came into the game 7-24 versus the Wildcats and 0-3 in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eleven Warriors

Previewing Ohio State's High-Stakes Matchup with Michigan

It’s finally time for The Game we’ve all been waiting for. Following a full year of buildup for Ohio State’s shot at revenge after last year’s loss in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes will look to prove they’re a different team than they were a year ago when they host Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. And the stakes couldn’t be higher, as the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines both enter the game with 11-0 records with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a likely College Football Playoff berth on the line.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says There Will Be "No Stone Left Unturned" As Ohio State Prepares For Its Toughest Challenge of the Season in The Game

With The Game three days away, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to preview the rivalry matchup against Michigan. The Ohio State head coach was followed by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who also commented on the Buckeyes' approach heading into their battle with the Wolverines.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

"Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":

Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Remains the Favorite, Marvin Harrison Among Top-Eight Odds Entering The Game

The Game will not only decide who advances to the Big Ten Championship Game, but it could determine who wins the Heisman Trophy as well. There will be plenty on the line Saturday afternoon in the top-three showdown between Ohio State and Michigan in Columbus: An undefeated 12-0 regular season, the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, a chance to potentially secure a spot in the College Football Playoff and quite possibly, the Heisman Trophy.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players See Improved Buckeye Team That "Absolutely" Possesses Toughness:

A lot was said in the aftermath of Michigan’s first rivalry win in 10 years. And at least on the Ohio State side, it hasn’t been forgotten over the past 12 months. Immediately following the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over the Buckeyes last November, Jim Harbaugh took a perceived shot at Ryan Day in his postgame interview when he said “sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Coach to rival fans: "Go f— yourself"

A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eleven Warriors

Tommy Eichenberg Not Letting Pair of Injured Hands Slow Him Down

The bandages and bruises on Tommy Eichenberg’s hands during Tuesday’s media availability at Ohio State provided evidence of the injuries he’s been playing through. With his words, however, Eichenberg downplayed any notion that those injuries should be slowing him down in any way. Asked about those injuries...
COLUMBUS, OH

