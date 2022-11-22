The Tennessee Titans released their injury report Friday, which indicates a number of key players are trending positively ahead of Sunday's pivotal game. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) in a battle between two AFC playoff hopefuls. In the middle of another injury-riddled season, the Titans finally seem to have some good health news heading into the Bengals game, with major contributors such as Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden and Ben Jones returning to practice as full participants after each missing at least one of the last two games.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO