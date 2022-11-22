ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The NFL announced Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won fan voting and was named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for his performance in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow completed 24 of 39 attempts (61.5 percent) for 355 yards and four touchdowns,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans have 5 starters questionable, 1 out on Sunday vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Tennessee Titans released their injury report Friday, which indicates a number of key players are trending positively ahead of Sunday's pivotal game. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) in a battle between two AFC playoff hopefuls. In the middle of another injury-riddled season, the Titans finally seem to have some good health news heading into the Bengals game, with major contributors such as Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden and Ben Jones returning to practice as full participants after each missing at least one of the last two games.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRC

Chase returns to practice, Burrow says he will play

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have let the cat out of the bag during his weekly Wednesday press conference when he said he expects injured wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to play this Sunday at the Tennessee Titans, and while head coach Zac Taylor tamped that down a bit an hour later, one thing is for sure: Chase returned to practice.
CINCINNATI, OH

