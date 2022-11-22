Read full article on original website
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Steelers assistant makes dumbfounding comment ahead of matchup with Colts
If the Pittsburgh Steelers bring offensive coordinator Matt Canada back in 2023, the fan base might take next season off. Alright, that’s a bit extreme — die-hard fans will ride or die with the Steelers no matter what. But there will certainly be a lot of angry fans if Canada is back next season.
Rick Pitino will be shaking his head at latest embarrassing Louisville basketball loss
The Louisville Cardinals are having a nightmare of a season. They remain winless through six games after they just got blasted by the Cincinnati Bearcats Wednesday to the tune of an 81-62 score. Louisville basketball even had it worse in the game prior to that, as the Cardinals got absolutely hammered by the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 70-38.
Titans vs. Bengals predictions: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
In what is a rematch of a divisional round contest from last season’s playoffs, the Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday in Week 12. While nobody has forgotten the results of last year’s playoff matchup, the Titans have done the best...
Tim Benz: Mike Tomlin didn't endorse Bengals' critiques of his Steelers — but didn't completely refute them either
The Cincinnati Bengals certainly had a lot to say after they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 on Sunday. They questioned the depth of the Steelers’ playbook, the extent of Diontae Johnson’s target share and how much one star player was complaining to the officials. On Tuesday, Steelers head...
Tennessee Titans release first injury report before Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans put out their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, listing four players as out and having four previously-injured players return as full participants. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After a...
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The NFL announced Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won fan voting and was named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for his performance in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow completed 24 of 39 attempts (61.5 percent) for 355 yards and four touchdowns,...
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
Bengals reveal status of Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon on final injury report
LB Joe Bachie (Questionable) DL Josh Tupou (Questionable) S Dax Hill (Questionable) It will be Samaje Perine getting the start at running back, just as he did last week during the second half of a win over Pittsburgh. If Chase can’t go after practicing limited all week, Trenton Irwin and others will again seek to compensate.
Tennessee Titans have 5 starters questionable, 1 out on Sunday vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans released their injury report Friday, which indicates a number of key players are trending positively ahead of Sunday's pivotal game. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) in a battle between two AFC playoff hopefuls. In the middle of another injury-riddled season, the Titans finally seem to have some good health news heading into the Bengals game, with major contributors such as Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden and Ben Jones returning to practice as full participants after each missing at least one of the last two games.
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Sources: Nebraska working toward hiring former Panthers coach Rhule
CHARLOTTE — The University of Nebraska is finalizing a deal with former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to make him the Cornhuskers’ next coach, according to reports from ESPN and the Associated Press. Rhule was fired by the Panthers in October after a 1-4 start to the...
Chase returns to practice, Burrow says he will play
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have let the cat out of the bag during his weekly Wednesday press conference when he said he expects injured wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to play this Sunday at the Tennessee Titans, and while head coach Zac Taylor tamped that down a bit an hour later, one thing is for sure: Chase returned to practice.
What the Cincinnati Bengals need to do vs. the Tennessee Titans to win in NFL Week 12
The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) take on the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for what looks to be one of the best games on the NFL’s schedule this weekend. In the last meeting between these teams, it was Cincinnati that left with the...
