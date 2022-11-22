ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WKRC

1 dead, 2 critically injured after Newport fire

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A structure fire killed one person and left two others in critical condition. Newport Fire was called to Overton Street Thursday at 6:41 p.m. Officials say that a family of three was involved. The father and adult daughter were taken to UC in critical condition, and the mother died.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Townhome fire in Hartwell causes over $80K in damages

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire inside a townhome in Hartwell caused extensive damage Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Meyers Drive near Compton Road around 5 p.m. They say smoke was coming from the second floor windows of the townhome. Within 10 minutes, they were able...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Baby cAlf saved from drowning, freezing in Brown County pond

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young cow calf is alive Wednesday night thanks to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter. A woman walked into the shelter around closing time Wednesday to report a “baby cow” drowning in a frozen pond nearby, the shelter says. “Humane agents rushed out...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One charged after overdose death in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, Boone County police announced that one person has been charged after an overdose death in Burlington. Police said that on Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington, KY, for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
BURLINGTON, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati Police arrest man suspected of shooting teenage girl

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in a Winton Hills shooting from August. Police believe Jaymoni Crutchfield and the victim argued over a cell phone on Craft Street on August 17. At some point, Crutchfield allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Lima News

Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
LIMA, OH
Tribune-Review

Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire

The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
HARRISON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Cereal Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH

