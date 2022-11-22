Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
1 taken to hospital with injuries after Thanksgiving Day fire destroys Northern Kentucky home
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person was injured in a Thanksgiving Day fire at a home in Florence late Thursday. Firefighters said the fire happened just before 8 p.m. at a one-story home in the 1000 block of Hampshire Place. Crews said the home appears to be a total loss.
WKRC
1 dead, 2 critically injured after Newport fire
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A structure fire killed one person and left two others in critical condition. Newport Fire was called to Overton Street Thursday at 6:41 p.m. Officials say that a family of three was involved. The father and adult daughter were taken to UC in critical condition, and the mother died.
WKRC
Townhome fire in Hartwell causes over $80K in damages
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire inside a townhome in Hartwell caused extensive damage Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Meyers Drive near Compton Road around 5 p.m. They say smoke was coming from the second floor windows of the townhome. Within 10 minutes, they were able...
Fox 19
Baby cAlf saved from drowning, freezing in Brown County pond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young cow calf is alive Wednesday night thanks to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter. A woman walked into the shelter around closing time Wednesday to report a “baby cow” drowning in a frozen pond nearby, the shelter says. “Humane agents rushed out...
WLWT 5
Firefighters perform 'aggressive attack' on Thanksgiving Day fire at Cincinnati townhome
CINCINNATI — Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a Cincinnati townhome on Thanksgiving Day. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire happened late Thursday afternoon at 6005 Meyers Dr. in Hartwell. According to Cincinnati District Fire Chief...
Fox 19
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
Police: Argument leads to shooting between father and son on Thanksgiving
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 12 p.m. (11/25) Huber Heights police say an argument is believed to have led to a father shooting his son on Thanksgiving. Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at approximately 5:08 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.
Fox 19
Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
UPDATE: Victim accidentally hit propane tank that exploded in Warren County
CLARKSVILLE — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m. (Nov. 24) The male who suffered burn injuries in Wednesday night’s propane explosion in Clarksville inadvertently hit the tank while he was breaking up kindling for a fire, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The male, identified as the homeowner,...
WLWT 5
Humane Association of Warren County shelter hosts Thanksgiving for pets
LEBANON, Ohio — The Humane Association of Warren County got its animal residents in the holiday spirit by serving them food for a Thanksgiving celebration!. The animals enjoyed a plate of turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans, called "Feasts for the Beasts". The shelter's longest resident is a 2-year-old...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
Fox 19
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest. Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. He faces...
WLWT 5
Police: One charged after overdose death in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, Boone County police announced that one person has been charged after an overdose death in Burlington. Police said that on Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington, KY, for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
WKRC
Cincinnati Police arrest man suspected of shooting teenage girl
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in a Winton Hills shooting from August. Police believe Jaymoni Crutchfield and the victim argued over a cell phone on Craft Street on August 17. At some point, Crutchfield allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder.
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
Fox 19
Clermont County man charged with murdering stepmother pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami Township man charged with murdering his stepmother and trying to murder police is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show. Joshua Amburgy, 39, is held on “no bond” order at the Clermont County Jail following an eight-count indictment, according to...
Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire
The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
WLWT 5
Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
