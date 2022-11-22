ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring

2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

27-year-old conviction keeps elected Broward School Board member unseated

Rodney Velez's ineligibility for office could give Ron DeSantis another appointee on the turmoil-racked Board. Gov. Ron DeSantis might be appointing another Broward County School Board member — his sixth in the last year — because one of those elected to the Board has not had his civil rights fully restored from a 1995 felony conviction.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program

New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis announces Unite Florida Portal for state sheltering, housing assistance

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program is available through its website and provides temporary sheltering options, such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles, and temporary or permanent repairs for households whose needs are not met through insurance or the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program. Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can also access the Unite Florida Portal to report unmet needs such as transportation, household items and social services.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School Board Election To Be Redone

Internal Election For Chair, Vice Chair Positions. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District annouced early this morning that longtime Chair Frank Barbieri, Jr. was just re-elected to his leadership post, with Karen Brill serving as Vice Chair. […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Residents Of 26 Florida Counties Have More Time To File For FEMA Assistance

FEMA has extended the application deadline for federal disaster assistance from Hurricane Ian-related damages. Residents living in 26 Florida counties are eligible to submit for assistance, including Palm Beach County, where a tornado tore through areas of Delray Beach, including King's Point. Several homes were destroyed at the senior community.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

