Click10.com
Broward school board member-elect waits for state’s clemency to be sworn in
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rod Velez ran against Marie Murray Martin to represent Broward County Public Schools District 1 as a school board member during the midterm elections. More than 2,850 voters elected Velez, but he can’t get to work just yet. Velez, an active member of the...
Judge declines suspended state attorney’s request for Gov. DeSantis’ testimony
Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be called to testify after a federal judge decided to deny a suspended state attorney’s request.
Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring
2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
Click10.com
North Miami Beach commission now settled with 2 new members following contentious election
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There has been a shakeup at North Miami Beach City Hall following the election of two new commissioners after a nasty election filled with mudslinging. Former NMB Commissioner Paule Villard, who voters voted out of office on Tuesday, has yet to speak with Local...
floridapolitics.com
27-year-old conviction keeps elected Broward School Board member unseated
Rodney Velez's ineligibility for office could give Ron DeSantis another appointee on the turmoil-racked Board. Gov. Ron DeSantis might be appointing another Broward County School Board member — his sixth in the last year — because one of those elected to the Board has not had his civil rights fully restored from a 1995 felony conviction.
Legislative leaders caution special session won't result in 'overnight drop'
As Florida lawmakers get ready to return to the Capitol for their second property insurance special session of the year, new leadership is already managing expectations, noting relief may take time.
blackchronicle.com
Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program
New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis announces Unite Florida Portal for state sheltering, housing assistance
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program is available through its website and provides temporary sheltering options, such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles, and temporary or permanent repairs for households whose needs are not met through insurance or the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program. Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can also access the Unite Florida Portal to report unmet needs such as transportation, household items and social services.
WCJB
Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
Palm Beach County School Board Election To Be Redone
Internal Election For Chair, Vice Chair Positions. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District annouced early this morning that longtime Chair Frank Barbieri, Jr. was just re-elected to his leadership post, with Karen Brill serving as Vice Chair. […]
floridapolitics.com
Will the elected Broward School Board subvert wishes of outgoing Gov. DeSantis-controlled Board?
Schools Superintendent firing blasted as political, not based on performance. Starting Tuesday, the Broward County School Board’s balance of power will no longer rest with appointees from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk and new Board members likely will be asked to decide whether to subvert the wishes of those Governor-appointed members.
Click10.com
Public defenders file over 130 motions to keep cases away from Broward judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County Public Defender’s office has filed over 130 motions to keep a judge far away from cases. Public Defender Gordon Weekes said the motions are about Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who presided over the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase. “We as...
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
Florida Farmer’s Death Spurs Dispute Over Pot License
Moton Hopkins went from being one of the state’s most-successful Black farmers to working odd jobs to support his family, after a devastating drought and discrimination by the federal government wiped out the Florida native’s livelihood. But the “cowboy legend” — a moniker bestowed on
iheart.com
Residents Of 26 Florida Counties Have More Time To File For FEMA Assistance
FEMA has extended the application deadline for federal disaster assistance from Hurricane Ian-related damages. Residents living in 26 Florida counties are eligible to submit for assistance, including Palm Beach County, where a tornado tore through areas of Delray Beach, including King's Point. Several homes were destroyed at the senior community.
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Click10.com
Chinese fugitive in marijuana farm murders begs to stay in Miami over fear of ‘mafiosos’
MIAMI – After he was arrested in Miami Beach for murders in Oklahoma, a Chinese man told a judge in Miami-Dade County court that he feared the members of an organized crime organization. Chen Wu, also known as Wu Chen, communicated with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on...
Click10.com
Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
