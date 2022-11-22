Rectangular 4:3 field of illumination of new ams OSRAM IR LEDs cuts cost and raises performance of cabin monitoring systems

Read full article on original website
Related
ledinside.com
Silanna UV Highlights Nitrate Sensing Applications of New UV-C LED Technology
SF1 series UV-C LEDS: A better way to detect nitrate contamination in water. Nitrate contamination of drinking water is a growing global threat. Silanna UV’s new SF1 LEDs detect nitrates in water faster and cheaper. Full nitrate detector reference design available. Ideal for cost-effective, fast, reliable, low-power contamination detection.
ledinside.com
BluGlass demonstrates feasible reliability of laser diodes
• BluGlass has demonstrated feasible reliability of its gallium nitride laser diodes. o Lasers have passed 500 hours of continuous operation with stable optical and electrical performance. • Reliability feasibility is a critical milestone needed for beta production and product launches. • Key technical milestone enables BluGlass to increase engagement...
Comments / 0