Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
livingetc.com
The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today
We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
laptopmag.com
iPhone SE drops to $99 — don't miss this special Walmart Black Friday pre-paid deal
Looking to grab one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals of 2022, but don't want to make a dent in your wallet? This iPhone SE (2020) is down to ONLY $99 thanks to this Walmart Black Friday deal!. I've talked about how the iPhone SE (2020) is still one...
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
pocketnow.com
Get up to $2,300 in savings on LG’s OLED C1 series smart TVs
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We keep receiving tons of insane deals thanks to the latest Black Friday sales event, where you will find up to 39 percent savings on some of the best smart TVs on the market. Today’s best smart TV deals come from Amazon and LG, as you can currently score a new 83-inch LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for $3,675 after scoring a massive $2,324 discount.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 65-inch TCL R646 4K Mini-LED TV with over 1,000 nits peak HDR brightness on sale for 40% off
Considering its budget-friendly sale price of just US$599 at Best Buy, this large 65-inch Mini-LED TV can get extremely bright and deliver an impactful HDR experience that is often only found in television sets in the four-digit price range. The Chinese electronics company TCL may not be the biggest player...
Best cheap Android phones 2022
Want to save as much money as possible when getting an Android phone? We've done the research to show you which best cheap phone to buy.
Digital Trends
Dell has a laptop for $200 for Black Friday, but it’s almost gone
Black Friday is the best opportunity in the year to get a laptop for cheap, as there are eye-catching offers like Dell’s $100 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 that pulls the laptop’s price down to just $200 from its original price of $300. Like most Black Friday laptop deals, this offer’s availability is limited, and there’s not much stock left. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, we suggest pushing through with the purchase as quickly as possible.
Get yourself a Samsung QLED TV at half off with this Black Friday deal
Samsung's 65-inch Q90T is now on sale for just over $1000, down from its over $2000 retail price...
Roku's best 4K streaming stick just dropped to its lowest price ever
Stream all of the holiday favorites with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and grab it now at its lowest price ever!
CNET
Best Black Friday TV Deals 2022: Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, Roku and More
With Black Friday just two days away, we're starting to see more deals on TVs from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. But now that seemingly every TV is marked with a "Black Friday sale" badge, it can be tough to tell which ones are actually the best TV deals.
This "basically perfect" Chromebook is selling for a record-breaking 69% off at Lenovo's Black Friday sale
Head over to Lenovo with this promo code and you can get the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for a ridiculous $540 off.
TechRadar
The best laptop money can buy gets a massive price cut for Black Friday
For those looking for a powerful yet sleek gaming laptop, look no further than the Razer Blade 14 at Amazon for only $1,999 (opens in new tab). That's nearly 30% off the retail price, making it a rare deal for such an expensive laptop. Black Friday deals are a great...
Gigantic 75-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to £749 for Black Friday
Grab a massive 75-inch 4K HDR TV now from one of the world's top television makers
Apple Watch Ultra drops to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
Apple's flagship adventure smartwatch has £20 off the list price at Amazon and John Lewis
