Auburn, AL

247Sports

List of players taking part in Alabama's 2022 Senior Day ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s regular-season finale against Auburn will also serve as the team’s Senior Day, where it will recognize 17 seniors prior to the 87th Iron Bowl rivalry game. Including this season, the 2022 senior class has posted a 46-6 record over the past four years,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans believes Lane Kiffin at Auburn would intensify the Iron Bowl

Alabama football fans voted if Auburn hired Lane Kiffin the Iron Bowl would be intensified in a recent Twitter poll. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin recently fired fired back at a report stating he was heading to Auburn to be the next head football coach of the Tigers. 68.8 percent of fans voted it would add some intensity to the storied rivalry.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Goes Into Deep Water

For former Alabama Basketball Coach C.M. Newton, the non-conference schedule was designed to be a tough one. “To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” was his philosophy. There’s more than one way to be successful in the approach to the non-conference schedule. Wimp Sanderson,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Despite cold shooting, Auburn edges Northwestern in Cancun championship game

With both teams producing enough bricks to construct a small Mayan pyramid, Auburn outlasted Northwestern 43-42 to stay unbeaten early in the 2022-23 basketball season. The Tigers managed to win despite shooting 26 percent from the field on Wednesday night to capture the Cancun Classic championship in Mexico. The Wildcats,...
AUBURN, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Westbrook standout signs with UAH

Photo: Westbrook Christian senior Hugh Windle signed a baseball scholarship with the University of Alabama at Huntsville on November 17 in Rainbow City. Pictured, from left: Hugh’s sister Sara Cate,Hugh’s mom Cate, Hugh, Hugh’s dad and Westbrook head baseball coach Jerry Windle. (Not pictured: Hugh’s brother Trey). (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)
RAINBOW CITY, AL
AL.com

Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena

For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more

Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

A recipe for cancer, new clinical trial comes to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow morning, families all over will work to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to remember, but Faeth Therapeutics hopes to find a recipe just right for taking down cancer. CEO of the company, Anand Parikh tells CBS42 their company was built to be the first of its kind in history, developing what […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

