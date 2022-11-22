OGLESBY – The city of Oglesby will be considering adding a new policing tool to the community, license plate readers. On Monday, Oglesby Police Chief Doug Hayse proposed adding the technology to aid in the search and apprehension of those being sought by authorities. The FLOCK camera system would rely on solar power to monitor all vehicle traffic in a given intersection 24/7. The camera would work in all lighting conditions and be able to identify many details from passing traffic. All data, according to Chief Hayse, would be deleted after 30 days. The proposal would be for 10 cameras spread throughout the community. The annual fees are estimated to be $25,000 after installation. A decision to get the system may be considered in the future.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO