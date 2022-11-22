Read full article on original website
wglc.net
Coroner and crime lab called to Mendota address
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police and other agencies are investigating an incident in the 300 block of 9th Ave Tuesday afternoon. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the location after a mid-day call about two unresponsive subjects. Authorities say there is no threat to area residents or the community stemming from this investigation. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department .
Central Illinois Proud
AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
wglc.net
Fugitive arrested in Streator
STREATOR – A fugitive wanted on a warrant for an incident where a Livingston County deputy was allegedly injured was captured in Streator. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois Department of Corrections arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Kresbach in the 400 block of Richards Street in Streator on Tuesday. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Mendota Reporter
Two men found dead in Mendota residence
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead inside a residence on Nov. 22 after authorities received a report of two unresponsive males. Mendota Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the residence at 302 Ninth Ave. at approximately 12:28 p.m., at which time they found Austin P. Sessler, 24, 302 Ninth Ave., and Cameron P. Given, 19, 620 ½ Main St., deceased.
walls102.com
Oglesby Police Chief proposes license plate readers
OGLESBY – The city of Oglesby will be considering adding a new policing tool to the community, license plate readers. On Monday, Oglesby Police Chief Doug Hayse proposed adding the technology to aid in the search and apprehension of those being sought by authorities. The FLOCK camera system would rely on solar power to monitor all vehicle traffic in a given intersection 24/7. The camera would work in all lighting conditions and be able to identify many details from passing traffic. All data, according to Chief Hayse, would be deleted after 30 days. The proposal would be for 10 cameras spread throughout the community. The annual fees are estimated to be $25,000 after installation. A decision to get the system may be considered in the future.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Coroner's Office and other police agencies investigating incident in Mendota
UPDATE: The Mendota Police Department says that two men were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Police identified the them as 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler, of Mendota, and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given, of Mendota. Police say the two were found at Sessler's home on 9th...
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
starvedrock.media
Three Streator businesses charged with illegal alcohol sales
Besides accidents and reckless drivers, State Police search for illegal alcohol sales. Zone 3 Agents Thursday surveilled twenty-two locations in the county. In Streator, arrests were made at Streator Liquors, Circle K and B&R Grocery. Charged were 18-year old Damien Christian Melvin, 24-year old Larissa Hurer and 55-year old Marjorie Shannon, all of Streator. Each got a notice to appear in court. No arrests were made in Mendota.
starvedrock.media
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire
Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Judge sentences west suburban drug trafficker to decades in prison; sent $56M back to Mexico cartels
A federal judge in Chicago has come down hard on a drug trafficker who operated out of warehouses in the Chicago suburbs.
qrockonline.com
Federal Prosecutors Announce 30-Year Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficker Out of Plainfield
An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport large amounts of cocaine to the Chicago area and other parts of the U.S. is going to federal prison. Luis Garcia was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. Prosecutors say Garcia established a network of warehouses and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds. The warehouses were located in Chicago, Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Plainfield, as well as in Texas and Georgia.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb man charged in crash that resulted in death of four-year-old
A DeKalb man is facing multiple charges stemming from a crash that resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl in early October near Maple Park. 20-year-old Edgar Barrios is charged with aggravated DUI, reckless homicide, and others. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says Barrios was heading eastbound on Route...
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man killed in Kane County crash
An Elgin man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Plank Road, south of Pingree Grove in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 22-year-old Harvey S. Barrios, of Elgin. Police say Barrios was attempting to pass a vehicle while he was eastbound on Plank Road when his vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on. Barrios was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
3 injured when car crashes into Food 4 Less in Crest Hill, employees say
Three people were injured when a car crashed into a grocery store in Crest Hill Tuesday.
