Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s Holiday Mixer
Join Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s holiday mixer from 4-6 pm on Thursday, December 8th at the ESLT oce at 250 N. Fowler Street in Bishop. This will be a great opportunity to get together with community members and celebrate local conservation. The mixer will be mostly outside. There will be patio heaters, but make sure to bring your coat! Refreshments and snacks will be provided. We will lift our glasses together as we look back on another successful year of protecting and caring for this incredible region, and look forward to future successes together. RSVPs are appreciated at eslt.org/events.
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Mammoth Nordic Coaches Gear up for the ‘22-’23 Season
With snow on the ground, the cross-country race season is just around the corner. Summer and. fall dry land training are in the books, and the local junior skiers are starting to log their early. season kilometers. The winter season for Mammoth Nordic Competition and Development. teams kicks off with...
