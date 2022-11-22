Join Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s holiday mixer from 4-6 pm on Thursday, December 8th at the ESLT oce at 250 N. Fowler Street in Bishop. This will be a great opportunity to get together with community members and celebrate local conservation. The mixer will be mostly outside. There will be patio heaters, but make sure to bring your coat! Refreshments and snacks will be provided. We will lift our glasses together as we look back on another successful year of protecting and caring for this incredible region, and look forward to future successes together. RSVPs are appreciated at eslt.org/events.

BISHOP, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO