Salt Lake County, UT

buildingsaltlake.com

Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
OREM, UT
KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
UTAH STATE
kcpw.org

Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Housing scarce this winter, say seasonal workers

The wheels of Park City’s ski economy are turning, and seasonal workers who fill essential roles will arrive soon. But many still don’t have housing. Like hundreds coming to Park City from abroad, 24-year-old Meilyn Ortega from Costa Rica said she’s looking forward to a fun winter.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pond at Liberty Park drained for necessary repairs

SALT LAKE CITY — The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to perform repairs at the pond, according to Luke Allen of the Salt Lake City Public Lands Department. He says staff members will be repairing the gate to the pond that regulates water levels. In order to complete the repairs, the pond had to be drained.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

High Valley Transit's new Heber Valley routes

High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez has an update on the new Heber Valley routes and what’s next for the Park City - Salt Lake City Connect. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Thanksgiving Day donations and volunteering

SALT LAKE CITY — The owners of Crave Cookies in American Fork donated 530 cookies to inmates in the Utah County Jail on Thanksgiving. In a Facebook post from Utah County Sheriff’s Office, it said the cookie let inmates know someone is thinking of them. The Utah County...
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utahn helps non-profit with modern day “Candy Bomber” operation

SALT LAKE CITY — In memory of Gail Halvorsen, aka “The Candy Bomber,” a fundraiser named Operation Engel hopes to supply Christmas presents to refugee children in Berlin and Ukraine, including two pediatric hospitals in Ukraine. Cynthia Merrell, who partnered with the non-profit called Spendenbrucke, would like...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

