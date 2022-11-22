ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

WATCH: Eric Musselman, Anthony Black and Mahkel Mitchell recap 80-54 win over Louisville

By arkansasrazorbacks.com
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0Bt5_0jJQYbCe00

LAHAINA, Hawaii (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas (4-0) did not give Louisville (0-4) an inch during a dominating defensive second half, looking every bit like a team ready to make another deep NCAA Tournament run.

Anthony Black scored a career-high 26 points in the 80-54 victory in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks overwhelmed the Cardinals, using a 17-0 run in the second half to break the game wide open. Also, Arkansas three down 11 dunks including four by Makhel Mitchell, three by Jalen Graham and two each from Black and Ricky Council IV. Council added 15 points and Mitchell 12.

The Razorbacks’ depth and athleticism took a toll on the Cardinals, forcing 22 turnovers (16 in the second half).

Arkansas scored the first five points of the game and never surrendered the lead.

Kamari Lands led the Cardinals with 13 points.

Arkansas moves into Tuesday’s semifinals against No. 10 Creighton. Tipoff is set for 3 pm (HT) / 7 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 13

It’s no secret that the stakes are always high when in-state rivals Kentucky and Louisville tee it up for the annual Governor’s Cup. But with both teams headed in opposite directions, this year’s game will provide an extra boost of motivation as Coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats have lost four of its last five games, while Louisville has beat two ranked teams this year in NC State and Wake Forest to jump into the most recent college football playoff rankings at No. 25.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

CBB fans react to Louisville’s blowout, historically bad start

Remember just a few days ago, when Louisville Cardinals basketball fans were wringing their hands over a bunch of one-point losses to start the season? What’s happened lately is much worse. The squad that just last week became the first Louisville team since 1940 to drop three straight home games to start the season, once Read more... The post CBB fans react to Louisville’s blowout, historically bad start appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12

Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kenny Chesney stopping in Kentucky for 2023 tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to Kentucky for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. For his ninth stop of the tour, he'll be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 25. There are several ways to get tickets for the tour, including multiple presales....
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Louisville police chief to resign at end of year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields will step down in January, less than two years after she took the job amid tensions over the department’s handling of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said Monday that he spoke to Shields,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Meeting ‘The Nutcracker’ Cast at O.B.T.

The Ozark Ballet Theater will be presenting "The Nutcracker" this December. The show will be performed by a mix of professional and student dancers with O.B.T., and will appear at a couple different locations. On December 2nd, the show will be in Siloam Springs. On December 10th, 17th, and 18th, you can catch performances in Springdale. General admission for all shows is $30.
SPRINGDALE, AR
WLKY.com

VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store

MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
MADISON, IN
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy