Broken Arrow, OK

Uncle remembers Broken Arrow native killed in Club Q shooting

By Jeanette Quezada
 3 days ago
The Colorado Springs shooting has left dozens of communities in mourning, including our very own. Among the five killed was Broken Arrow native, Daniel Davis Aston.

2 News Oklahoma talked with his uncle who told us how they are honoring his memory.

On a week when families are gathering for the holidays, Benny Collins and his family are trying to process the tragic and unexpected loss of one of their own. Aston was a son, a brother, a nephew, and a friend.

"That was the last thing we were thinking that would happen to us," Benny Collins, Aston's uncle said.

Collins woke up Sunday morning to the news that a gunman killed five and injured 25 others at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs .

“I noticed the Apple News and it said something about Club Q on there and I’m going oh my God," Collins said.

He had been there before to visit his nephew. Collins said Aston had recently moved to Colorado Springs to work at Club Q. When Collins learned the news, he called his sister, Aston's mother, who told him Aston had been shot.

“They didn’t think he was one of the people who were dead," Collins said.

Collins said Aston's mother went to the hospital but was not allowed to see him. He said they were hopeful.

“But after she went home, she told me they came to her told and told her she was deceased," Collins said. “Brokenhearted at this time… I was numb and don’t know really how to…what do you do? I don’t…really hurt. Really devastated."

Collins said Aston grew up in Broken Arrow and lived in Tulsa until he was 26, where he worked at Cafe Elote. He was the youngest of two brothers. Collins said Daniel was also transgender.

MORE >>> Friends and family remember Tulsa area native killed in Colorado Springs shooting

“He was a very brave person and not afraid to be who he was," Collins said.

The suspect in that shooting is being held in Colorado on murder and hate crime charges. Tulsa police said they are increasing daily patrols at Oklahoma Equality Center, Club Majestic and Tulsa Eagle while also staying in contact with the employees.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

