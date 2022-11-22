ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Outlasts St. Joseph’s 66-53

By Christian Kirby II
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UX2ad_0jJQYPYo00

The Georgia Bulldogs emerged victorious over St. Joseph’s despite another poor 2nd half.

It was once again a tale of 2 halves for the Georgia Bulldogs as they improved to 4-1 after defeating the St. Joseph’s Hawks 66-53 and increasing their win streak to 3 games. Georgia is just 2 wins away from already tying their wins total from the previous season.

The Bulldogs began the game with a dominant start as they raced to a 13-4 lead, led by gaurd Kario Oquendo’s 7 points in the 1st 10 minutes. Oquendo was unavailable in Georgia’s previous game against Bucknell, and was a major contributor to Georgia’s success. He would lead the Bulldogs tonight with 16 points.

Junior gaurd Jabri Abdur-Rahim was also a major contributor for the Bulldogs tonight. Abdur-Rahim scored 12 points in the 1st half  after he made 3 three-pointers. He was however held scoreless in the second half in what was a poor 2nd half shooting performance by the entire team.

The Hawks were led by a triplet of players to reach 10 tonight and while the two teams were similar in their field goal percentage and turnovers. Georgia’s dominant rebounding performance gave Georgia a massive edge throughout the game.

Georgia maintained their lead the entire first half and went to the locker room up 38-15 after shooting over 41% from the field.

The second half saw Georgia’a 23 point lead quickly shrink to 16 before the Bulldogs scored again. Georgia was not nearly as effective shooting and allowed for St. Joseph’s to cut the lead down to 8 at one point.

St. Joseph’s continued to outscore Georgia in the 2nd half. However a 23 point deficit proved to be too much to overcome and Georgia pulled away in the final minutes to emerge victorious.

Georgia will continue tournament play in Daytona Beach, Florida against UAB tomorrow afternoon at 6:30. This game will be the “host” championship game of the tournament.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster

The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia.  The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Don't Take it For Granted, What You Are Watching is History

Roughly seven years ago, the University of Georgia decided to move on from former head coach Mark Richt to seek out a new face to represent the program. That decision then transpired into the hiring of former Georgia player and at the time Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart.  Since ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

How Did We Get Here? Timeline of the Anthony Evans Recruitment

UGA has made a habit of adding speedy receivers, and Anthony Evans fits that mold in the 2023 class. This was one of the more fun recruitments of the year for UGA. Here is how we got here. November 25th, 2021 - Evans commits to Arkansas Give credit to Sam Pittman and the Arkansas staff, as they ...
ATHENS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate

It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Vince Dooley was a titan, a mountain, a giant, unquestionably one of the most important, influential, transcendent, significant and successful figures in the history of University of Georgia

When Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, soon to be announced as the new football coach at the University of Georgia, he was told by none other than fellow Bulldog immortal Dan Magill not to leave his hotel room, for fear of being recognized around town and the proverbial cat being out of the bag.
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info

The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy