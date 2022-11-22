ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Faulk's power-play goal lifts streaking Blues past Ducks

By JOE HARRIS Associated Press
 3 days ago

Justin Faulk had a power-play goal late in the third period and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night

Faulk’s goal snapped a 1-all tie with 4:13 left in the game. The Blues’ winning streak is the longest in NHL history for a team immediately following a losing streak of eight games or more in regulation.

Noel Acciari scored in the first period and added an empty-netter to seal the win. Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for St. Louis.

Cam Fowler scored and John Gibson made 23 saves for the Ducks, who have lost six of their last seven games.

Acciari gave the Blues the lead just 11 seconds into the game. Brayden Schenn set it up by stealing the puck from Fowler and feeding it to a wide open Acciari in front of the net.

It was the sixth-fastest goal to start a game in Blues history. Alexander Steen and Greg Paslawski share the record at eight seconds.

Fowler made up for the early miscue by tying the game with just 17.5 seconds left in the first, banking a shot off Blues defenseman Nick Leddy’s leg.

Anaheim killed off a pair of Blues power plays in a scoreless second period. Gibson made a sprawling glove save on a Jordan Kyrou chance in the first man advantage.

LATE SCRATCH

Blues D Torey Krug took part in the pregame warmups but left the ice early, before being officially ruled out by the team. He was replaced by Tyler Tucker.

SNAPPED STREAKS

Though Fowler scored, his three-game mutli-point streak ended. Fowler is one of four defensemen in Ducks history to have had multiple points in three consecutive games, and the first since Scott Niedermayer in 2008-09.

Ducks C Adam Henrique’s season-long six-game point streak also came to an end.

NOTES: Blues F Pavel Buchnevich was named the league’s second star for the week ending Nov. 20. Buchnevich scored three goals and had four assists in four games. ... Ducks D Kevin Shattenkirk (lower body) returned to the lineup after missing four games. Shattenkirk played for the Blues from 2010-2017. … Blues D Colton Parayko (upper body) returned after a three game absence.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Blues: Visit Buffalo on Wednesday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

