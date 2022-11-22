ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning. According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say

ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
