Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mom says 17-year-old killed near Lithonia gas station running Thanksgiving errand
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station. Just after 7 p.m., police responded to the Shell gas station at the corner of Stone Mountain Road and Rockbridge Road in Lithonia and found the body of a teenage boy with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after man shot, killed at southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, located at 445 Cleveland Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the shooting happened on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. at Fairway Gardens Apartments. Officers arrived...
37-year-old arrested in string of burglaries in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man they said was behind several robberies in south DeKalb County. Police arrested the 37-year-old Tuesday. Officers had been searching for him since a Sept. 9 robbery on Glenwood Road, they said. After interviewing the man, they were able to connect...
Man with gunshot wound found lying in middle of parking lot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in DeKalb County, police say. DeKalb County police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a parking lot. Police confirmed to Channel 2 they are currently investigating two crime scenes.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
Man dead after shootout in DeKalb County parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed on Thanksgiving after a shootout at a DeKalb County parking lot on Thursday, according to police. Officers said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to an area off Candler Road and Interstate 20 regarding a person who was shot. Once there,...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect killed after murdering Lyft driver, shootout with police in Lithonia
Two people are dead, and a DeKalb County police officer is injured after an armed assailant shot and killed a rideshare driver and then began shooting at police in Lithonia on Nov. 21. The family of 31-year-old Lauren Allen confirmed she was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning. According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Person tased by Morrow Police, causing disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday
MORROW, Ga. — One person is in custody after causing a disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday, authorities said. Morrow Police said the person threatened to "shoot up the place" and was tased, which was the "pop" sound shoppers heard near the Macy's department store. No one was...
Husband accused of gunning down wife in Lovejoy arrested two months later, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous version of this story. Two months later, a Lovejoy man is in jail and he's accused of his wife's murder after police said he shot her several times while she was in her car. Clayton County Police...
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County. It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m. Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of...
1 person shot, killed at southeast Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside a southeast Atlanta gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but Channel 2 Action News has learned that police responded to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say
ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0