Sources: Nebraska working to hire Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska has zeroed in on Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers' new coach and the two sides are working on finalizing a deal, sources told ESPN.
Mississippi high school football playoff scores, live updates: MHSAA semifinals
The MHSAA high school football season continues with semifinal matchups for Class 1A-6A. Brandon (11-1) travels down to Ocean Springs (12-0) for a chance to advance to consecutive state championships under second-year coach Sam Williams. The Bulldogs need to slow down Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard in order to win. ...
Bijani: Texans make it official, Allen to start against Dolphins
Texans head coach Lovie Smith officially announced a change at the quarterback position, naming Kyle Allen as the starter for the week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Chillicothe muscles out win over Hamilton Township
KINNIKINNICK − As Chillicothe coach Pat Beard gathered his players in locker room at halftime, he cleared a whiteboard, wrote "1-for-12" on the board and circled it. The Cavaliers knew what the stat meant. They'd shot just 8.3% from beyond the arc in the first half against Hamilton Township and held just a...
