KINNIKINNICK − As Chillicothe coach Pat Beard gathered his players in locker room at halftime, he cleared a whiteboard, wrote "1-for-12" on the board and circled it. The Cavaliers knew what the stat meant. They'd shot just 8.3% from beyond the arc in the first half against Hamilton Township and held just a...

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 7 MINUTES AGO