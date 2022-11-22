ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Problem Solvers help Missouri family get answers about prison death

By Linda Wagar, Brianna Lanham
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOrUd_0jJQXXaP00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Dasha Goode Simpson’s uncle, Damon Lamont Simpson, died at the Algoa Correctional Center in January, it took nearly a year to figure out how a 44-year-old man would suddenly drop dead.

It wasn’t until FOX4 Problem Solvers stepped in that Dasha and her family learned the truth about what happened to her uncle behind bars.

“I feel like they were expecting us to just let it go, seeing as he was in jail and why he was in jail, and that’s just not the case,” Dasha said. “Everybody still loves their loved ones even when they’re in jail.”

Problem Solvers requested Damon’s autopsy at least four times, but the Missouri Department of Corrections and medical examiner’s office in Columbia always told us his death was still under investigation.

Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work

A FOX4 Problem Solvers investigation from several months ago revealed some prison families are forced to wait years for answers.

Unable to prod the Missouri Department of Corrections after 10 months of inaction, Problem Solvers contacted State Rep. Richard Brown, D-Kansas City, for help.

“I really appreciated the opportunity because I spend a lot of times going into the penitentiaries and I have a good relationship with folks down at the Department of Corrections,” Brown said.

All it took was one email from the state lawmaker, and the corrections department released the autopsy.

Problem Solvers immediately took it to Dasha.

“Me and my family, we just wanted to know,” she said. “We just wanted to be at peace, and now we can really have that now.”

Despite assurances, Northland woman still missing valuable mail

The autopsy showed that Damon Simpson was found dead in his cell. A doctor ruled that he died from heart failure, with obesity and COVID-19 listed as contributing factors to his death.

But the document also shows the autopsy was performed Feb. 4 and a toxicology report was issued in March.

So why wasn’t it released to the family or FOX4 Problem Solvers months ago?

The department said in a letter to Brown that “autopsies are very slow to be returned to us and we have no control over the speed in which we get them back.”

It goes on to say that the department never received a request for the autopsy from the family, something they adamantly denied.

“I emailed them multiple times, I called,” Dasha said.

Read more Problem Solvers investigations on FOX4

Dasha’s uncle, Gerald Simpson, brother to Damon, said he also called the prison multiple times to ask about his cause of death and to find out what happened to his brother’s body.

“The morgue didn’t hit me back, ain’t nobody hit me back,” he said. “The morgue, I tried to call about his body, ‘Where is my brother’s body? What happened? Where is he at? Did he get cremated? What happened?’”

“That’s what I want to know.”

With the help of Brown, Problem Solvers learned Damon Simpson’s body was turned over to a former prison employee whom Damon had listed as his fiancée, a woman the family has never met.

She’s refused to tell both FOX4 Problem Solvers and the family what she did with his remains, another heartbreaking road block for a grieving family.

They know Damon Simpson was far from perfect, but he was family and they’ll always love him.

“I wish I could’ve seen him one more time,” Dasha said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step

The Missouri NAACP has a travel advisory in the state highlighting that if you are a person of color in Missouri, you have got to be careful. You will not have the complete protection of the law in the courts nor on the streets. The execution of Kevin Johnson, planned for Nov. 29, is but […] The post Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Will old marijuana convictions be expunged in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The clock is ticking on a provision of Missouri Amendment 3. It must be finished in 6 months. We’re talking about the automatic expungement of misdemeanor records of past arrests and convictions for marijuana offenses. Our viewer Michael wants to know; will really old marijuana (non-violent) felony charges be expunged?
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Thanksgiving enforcement with the Missouri State Highway Patrol

CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Every available trooper, today and tonight is out enforcing traffic laws.”. Those are the words from “Missouri State Highway Patrol” officials. Today is a “peak travel day”, and troopers want to make sure individuals and families get to where they need to go safely.
MISSOURI STATE
stjosephpost.com

Call center times increase for Missourians seeking food aid

In May, Missouri residents applying for food assistance by phone had to wait on hold an average of 56 minutes to reach the required interview process, a delay a federal judge deemed “unacceptably long.”. Yet over the summer, wait times continued to increase each month, according to data obtained...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy