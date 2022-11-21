Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as...
ebw.tv
Sperry’s Santa Parade Packs the Downtown Streets
3-2-1 it’s the Christmas season! Thousands filled the streets of Downtown Port Huron to watch the floats and to of course catch a glimpse of Santa Claus as he arrived into town for the annual tree lighting. [Sponsored by Northstar Bank]
Nearly 50 bottles of wine, champagne seized from Canadian traveler at Ambassador Bridge
A Canadian resident traveling back to Canada from the U.S. is in some serious trouble after they failed to declare dozens of bottles of champagne and wine at the Ambassador Bridge last week.
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Will Be Filming Scenes in Michigan Next Week
Beverly Hills Cop is arguably one of the most iconic movie franchises from the 1980s. Eddie Murphy already had a hugely successful career coming off of his time at Saturday Night Live, but that didn't stop him from propelling himself further into the spotlight with one of our favorite movie series.
fox2detroit.com
Go inside beautiful Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours. Five homes will be open for guests to see their architecture, while a soirée will be held at a sixth home Dec. 3. Door-to-door shuttles to each home start at the 12th Precinct Police Station at 1441 W. Seven Mile Rd.
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
SMART plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best bars and clubs of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit bars, clubs, and drink of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the winners in the Best of Detroit issue.
WTOL-TV
'I realize more strongly each day is a gift': Detroit priest reflects on boating accident that killed two others, his story of survival
Two years ago, 14 people were boating on the Detroit River when it capsized. Monsignor Charles Kosanke of the Basilica of Sainte Ann survived the accident.
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
Wayne County said the bridge was closed for emergency repairs Friday morning. Pictures and videos reveal a large hole in the wall on the northbound side of the bridge near the intersection of Rotunda
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – After an absolutely beautiful day for Thanksgiving across the region with plenty of sunshine, we do have some changes moving into the region as we work into the evening and overnight hours Thursday night. The clouds will increase as we work through the late evening, with scattered...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Plymouth (Plymouth, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the westbound lanes of M-14 at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving the wrong way on the highway and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Beck Road.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Roseville (Roseville, MI)
The Roseville Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. According to the officials, there was a family conflict with possible shots being fired.
