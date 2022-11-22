Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
WCVB
Chevy Classic to Vinalhaven, Maine
Travel back with us to 1990. That’s when Peter Mehegan took the old Chevy to Vinalhaven, Maine and met some of the most memorable characters.
wabi.tv
Flagger hit by car in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A flagger with a construction crew was taken to the hospital earlier after being hit by a car in Hampden late Monday afternoon. Hampden police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Main Road North. They say a woman was driving when she was blinded...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
NECN
‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation
Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
penbaypilot.com
Camden-Rockport Police Chief bids goodbye to Curt Andrick, hires Aaron Bailey to fill the detective position
The Camden Police Department would like to express our sincere congratulations to Detective Sergeant Curt Andrick on his new role as Chief Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Sgt. Andrick will be leaving after 26 years of dedicated service to the Town of Camden, Camden Police Department,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine
Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday
MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state. The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances. "Why I...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
94.3 WCYY
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
NECN
Man Dead, 2 People Hurt in Maine Home Invasion, State Police Say
A man was killed and a woman seriously hurt in a home invasion in eastern Maine Thursday night, police say. The woman is expected to survive the injuries, and a second man had minor injuries in the incident on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield, according to Maine State Police. The man...
wabi.tv
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
foxbangor.com
Holiday Weekend Community Calendar
Wear plaid and support small businesses. Participating businesses will have special offerings, some of which will include sales. 19th Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting on the Rockland Public Landing. Woodlawn Museum, 19 Black House Dr., Ellsworth. 4 pm – 9 pm. Free drive through holiday light display. Show starts...
foxbangor.com
Senior housing project under construction
BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
Popular Brewery in Augusta Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holiday's into their dishes and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
