Hampden, ME

wabi.tv

Flagger hit by car in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A flagger with a construction crew was taken to the hospital earlier after being hit by a car in Hampden late Monday afternoon. Hampden police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Main Road North. They say a woman was driving when she was blinded...
HAMPDEN, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
SULLIVAN, ME
NECN

‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation

Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
ADDISON, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
GARDINER, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in Maine

Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
CAMDEN, ME
The Maine Writer

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session

As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display

One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Holiday Weekend Community Calendar

Wear plaid and support small businesses. Participating businesses will have special offerings, some of which will include sales. 19th Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting on the Rockland Public Landing. Woodlawn Museum, 19 Black House Dr., Ellsworth. 4 pm – 9 pm. Free drive through holiday light display. Show starts...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Senior housing project under construction

BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME

