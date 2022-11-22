Officials give reasons behind plan to consolidate Hempfield Area School District middle schools

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — District officials talked about the reasons why they want to close Harrold Middle School.

But most parents who came tonight still don’t want it to happen.

The school board gave several reasons for the middle school re-organization. They say the building is the oldest in the district and needs $32 million in upgrades. District officials also claim that student enrollment continues to decline. And consolidating from three to two middle schools will allow them to even out class sizes at the other schools.

“This was supposed to help us tonight. I’ve never been more confused about this project as I am now after hearing all of you,” one parent said.

“The bussing is unacceptable and overcrowded. I live five minutes away from the school and I don’t get home until 40 minutes after the day has ended,” said a student.

“I think that hyperinflation that we’re in, I’m calling hesitation to embarking on such a large project,” said another parent.

The board won’t make their final decision until February about the future of the school.

