ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempfield Township, PA

Officials give reasons behind plan to consolidate Hempfield Area School District middle schools

By Ryan Houston, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nA0BV_0jJQWJrm00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — District officials talked about the reasons why they want to close Harrold Middle School.

But most parents who came tonight still don’t want it to happen.

The school board gave several reasons for the middle school re-organization. They say the building is the oldest in the district and needs $32 million in upgrades. District officials also claim that student enrollment continues to decline. And consolidating from three to two middle schools will allow them to even out class sizes at the other schools.

“This was supposed to help us tonight. I’ve never been more confused about this project as I am now after hearing all of you,” one parent said.

“The bussing is unacceptable and overcrowded. I live five minutes away from the school and I don’t get home until 40 minutes after the day has ended,” said a student.

“I think that hyperinflation that we’re in, I’m calling hesitation to embarking on such a large project,” said another parent.

The board won’t make their final decision until February about the future of the school.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUlBJ_0jJQWJrm00

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

  • Explainer: What is unleaded 88 gas? Is it safe for your car?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
WESTFIELD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy