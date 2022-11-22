Read full article on original website
Super Popular Small Town Illinois Baker turned Covid into a Booming Pie Business
Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to order and pie, and now you can order one from a woman who's life has changed completely thanks to pie. One of our favorite segments on Good Day Stateline is 'Stateline's Best.'. Each month we pick a different food...
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
'I hate politics': How this sheriff became the only Democrat to win an election in Whiteside County
Out of 13 state and county races, Sheriff John Booker was the only Democrat to walk away victorious. He says it's thanks to voters putting people over parties.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
Bielema returns to Illini after mother’s passing, services
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema returned to his team and the practice field on Tuesday in what has been a tough few days for the Illinois football coach. Bielema was back in his hometown of Prophetstown on Sunday and Monday for his mother’s services after Marilyn Bielema passed away last Thursday at 83. Bielema coached […]
Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Morison, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, officials said. Officers on the...
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Following Wednesday Afternoon Crash
