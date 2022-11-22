ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
Bielema returns to Illini after mother’s passing, services

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema returned to his team and the practice field on Tuesday in what has been a tough few days for the Illinois football coach. Bielema was back in his hometown of Prophetstown on Sunday and Monday for his mother’s services after Marilyn Bielema passed away last Thursday at 83. Bielema coached […]
Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa

(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Morison, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, officials said. Officers on the...
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Following Wednesday Afternoon Crash

Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in Rural Morrison. Upon arrival, they learned that a motorcyclist was northbound on Crosby Road when the driver lost control and entered the ditch. The driver was thrown from the bike. They were taken to Morrison Community Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
