Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Malachi and Mom: A Winning Pair That Has Peoria High On Way to State Title Game
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This week of Thanksgiving, Malachi Washington says he has 3,000 reasons to be thankful. “My goal was 2K but I came out with 3,000. I’m very grateful,” said Washington. Three thousand as in 3,000 yards rushing. When last year’s top offensive player Eddie Clark graduated, people wondered what would happen with […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria High celebrates Thanksgiving and the Lions’ Malachi Washington wins 25 Sports Athlete of the Week
(25 News Now) - The state-championship bound Peoria High football team celebrated Thanksgiving a day early with a team meal cooked and served by the team moms who are incredibly proud of their kids’ accomplishments. The Lions are gearing up for the Class 5A State Title game on Saturday in Champaign and they’ll be led into battle by senior running back Malachi Washington who rushed for more than 380 yards and five touchdowns in their semifinal win which put him over 3,000 yards on the season. For that performance, Washington has been named the 25 Sports Athlete of the Week.
WAND TV
How to watch IHSA Football State Championships
(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
25newsnow.com
Washington’s Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions tips off Tuesday with lots of excitement and with a shot clock for first time
(25 News Now) - Washington’s annual Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions tips off on Tuesday with some great matchups featuring both Central Illinois powers and teams from around the country. It’s set to be perhaps the most exciting ToC in history with a multitude of terrific matchups. Another thing to be excited for is the first look at the shot clock as the tournament plans to use it this week.
The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley
Auburn Twitter unleashed the memes on the Bradley Braves.
St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old
Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
25newsnow.com
Manual High School receives new shoes, sponsorship from Hibbet Sports
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As they gear up for the next game against Thorton High School’s Wildcats, Manual High School’s Ram will have new shoes and funds to back them up. The school received a $3,250 donation from Hibbett Sports, located on War Memorial Drive, in addition to new shoes and gear with the store’s branding on them.
25newsnow.com
First weekend of firearm deer season surpasses last year
(25 News Now) - Hunters in Illinois have harvested a total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of firearm deer season, according to preliminary numbers provided by the state. That’s an increase of 48,964 deer taken during the first weekend last year. In Fulton County, 1,249 deer were...
25newsnow.com
Rain possible again by Saturday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a cloudy Thanksgiving Day, but we’ll see some clearing overnight which will lead to a sunny day tomorrow. Showers will be possible this weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will remain in the 50s for the next couple of days before cooler weather returns on Sunday and for most of next week.
25newsnow.com
Hundreds line up for Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A line of over 200 people stretched around the East Peoria Bass Pro Shops early Friday morning, full of shoppers searching for a deal. “I came out today to finish holiday shopping and to hit up all the deals,” Shopper Emma Green said.
1470 WMBD
South Peoria car fire spreads to home
PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
wcbu.org
Country Saloon is hosting its 10th annual free Thanksgiving meal
An East Peoria Bar is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for people without a family celebration to go to. Country Saloon, on Meadow Avenue right by the border between East Peoria and Morton, opened ten years ago. Owner Stacey Doerr says the building has a long history in food service.
Central Illinois Proud
None injured in early morning deck fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a deck fire near Larchmont Lane and Westport Road at approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene, they observed fire from a deck in the back of a two-story structure.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
25newsnow.com
South Side Mission continues Thanksgiving community meal tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was the Southside Mission’s 51st year serving their ministry meal. Over 200 volunteers came together at the beginning of the week to start cooking for the big holiday. The meal was hosted at the South Side Mission building on Laramie St. Over 2000...
1470 WMBD
Fire causes damage to West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-morning fire Thursday in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood was determined to be an accident, and electrical in nature. That’s according to Peoria Fire, who says crews were called to a home near Bigelow and Richmond at 11:22 a.m., where they saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home.
25newsnow.com
Holiday travel strong ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Transportation officials expect high travel numbers this holiday weekend. AAA says Wednesday and Sunday are two of the most popular travel days of the year. At Peoria International Airport, leaders are planning for more than 13,000 people to travel through the terminal. Airport Director Gene...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection delayed over holiday weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Thanksgiving, which will lead to an altered schedule for the entire holiday weekend. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on Thursday, Nov. 24. This change will delay...
wcbu.org
Onetime downtown staple Richard's is reopening on University
A former underground restaurant and bar is resurfacing in North Peoria this Black Friday. Richard's on University, as it's now called, is opening at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at it's new location, 7805 N. University, next door to Elliott's Cabaret Roadhouse. Richard's on Main opened in 2001 in a...
Comments / 0