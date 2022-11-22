(25 News Now) - The state-championship bound Peoria High football team celebrated Thanksgiving a day early with a team meal cooked and served by the team moms who are incredibly proud of their kids’ accomplishments. The Lions are gearing up for the Class 5A State Title game on Saturday in Champaign and they’ll be led into battle by senior running back Malachi Washington who rushed for more than 380 yards and five touchdowns in their semifinal win which put him over 3,000 yards on the season. For that performance, Washington has been named the 25 Sports Athlete of the Week.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO