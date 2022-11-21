ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders activate defensive end Chase Young

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders activated defensive end Chase Young from the physically unable to perform list Monday. Young is now a part of Washington’s 53-man roster and is eligible to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Well, I want to go ahead and announce to you guys that we are gonna activate [DE] Chase [Young] and we will work him with the intent of if he’s ready to play, he’ll play,” Rivera said of Young Monday. “And if he’s not, he’ll wait another week. But, he’s ready to go as far as being activated, so he’ll be on the 53 today.”

The Commanders have been cautious with Young and wanted to see him clear some hurdles before activating him. Rivera wanted to see Young “stick” his foot in the ground and play off of it. For Rivera and Washington’s trainers they wanted to see Young show no hesitation.

As for how much he’ll play?

“Well, I think to gradually get somewhere around 12 to 16 plays as he starts and mix him into situational football,” Rivera said.

“And then hopefully by the time we get near the end, he is somewhere in the mid-twenties to mid-thirties. The last thing I think, again, wanted to expose him to way too many plays too early.”

That’s reasonable. Washington fans should know at this point, Young wasn’t coming right back in and playing 100% of the snaps. The Commanders defensive line is playing at an elite level right now and whatever Young brings will be a bonus.

Young defensive ends Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams have played a lot of snaps opposite Montez Sweat during Young’s absence. Add in veteran Efe Obada, and Washington has excellent depth at defensive end.

